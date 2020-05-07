Police Increase Patrols at Tri-County Health After "Civil War,quot; Threat Over Coronavirus Restrictions

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Puerto Rico police look for clues about the murder of Denver tourists

Police in Greenwood Village are increasing patrols around the Tri-County Health Department after authorities said someone sent a threatening email to the office receptionist who warned of an impending "civil war,quot; over continued restrictions. of coronavirus.

Greenwood Village police say they took a report Tuesday from an employee at the Tri-County Health offices at 6162 S. Willow Drive, who sent a profane email urging the health department to "END,quot;. THE EMERGENCY CLOSURE. NOW. Or face serious consequences. "

Tri-County Health's extended order to stay at home, which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties, but not Douglas County, will expire Friday night. Tri-County officials have announced they will not extend the order and will switch to the "safer at home,quot; state plan starting Saturday.

The text of the email released by the police on Wednesday: "I know that you are the receptionist and are not responsible for these edicts … but tell the 9 little tyrants that they want to continue blocking most of Colorado at (expletive) OFF . "We the people,quot;, WE HAVE DONE with this (expletive) (expletive), and you are about to start a civil war without gunshots (expletive). FINAL. THE EMERGENCY CLOSURE. NOW. Or face serious consequences. "

%MINIFYHTML504cc3d6cdf77e1edbafa60c71ebe82914%

Governor Jared Polis was asked about the threat during a press conference Wednesday at the state Capitol. He compared the security restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic with the application of health codes in restaurants, which, for example, can be closed due to outbreaks of hepatitis C.

"Threatening a civil war over stickers on the store floor that tells you where to be in the takeaway line is really offensive to anyone who supports the freedoms and liberties we enjoy in this country," he said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here