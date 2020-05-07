Players make six figures per month during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Tampa

– The gaming industry is booming during the coronavirus pandemic and some of those who broadcast their games for others to see are charging.

Some players earn six-figure salaries per month, and they still count, as many people turn to their computers and screens for entertainment while trapped at home.

"I just started posting videos, and it started to gain strength," says Kristopher Lamberson, a 23-year-old player based in Phoenix, Arizona, who is called "Swagg."

Lamberson told Up News Info affiliate KPHO that he started playing Call of Duty when he was 16 without realizing it would become a serious decision.

"People love to watch other people play video games, which is kind of crazy," he said.

Lamberson now has nearly 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and 420,000 Twitch followers, who he just joined a few months ago. With so many more people staying home, "Swagg,quot; found himself streaming even more when the new game Call of Duty came out in March.

"I stayed awake, I think 24 hours, I slept five, I played 30 hours straight," he said.

He even received messages on social media from celebrities who wanted to play with him, including NBA Devin Booker.

"Swagg,quot; also held a charity transmission event during the pandemic and donated the money to Phoenix Children & # 39; s Hospital.