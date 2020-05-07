Playboi Carti Buys $ 400K for Rolls-Royce, Ideal for Families, After Welcoming Her Child with Iggy Azalea

WENN

The words are that the spitter & # 39; Magnolia & # 39; He has wasted nearly half a million dollars to buy a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020 that will transport his mother and newborn baby.

Playboi Carti you are adopting a new lifestyle after receiving your child with Iggy Azalea. The Atlanta-born star is said to have bought an elegant family car amid rumors that he has now officially become a father.

Rapper "Woke Up Like This" has spent $ 400,000 to buy a Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2020, which is known as one of the most exquisite rides for families, according to TMZ. The 23-year-old reportedly bought the SUV from renowned auto broker RD Whittington's company, Wires Only, and delivered it to his home in Georgia, where he currently lives with Iggy, at an additional express delivery fee. $ 10k.

A source tells the site that Playboi was specifically looking for a larger car where it could easily and securely hold a baby car seat, meaning it would be used to transport her baby, mother Iggy, and her newborn son. .

The base model starts at around $ 350,000, but the price increases to around $ 400k with some updates. The new Playboi trip reportedly features a cool announcement, "2 leather seats and a cocktail table that pops out from the trunk at the touch of a button." The car also has a retractable sunroof and folding TV screens.

Iggy and Playboi started dating in late 2018. In December, they moved into a new home in Atlanta together. In December 2019, rumors began to emerge that the "Black Widow" hitmaker was pregnant with their first child together, but neither Iggy nor Playboi confirmed the news. In late April, Gossip of the City reported that the Australian woman had given birth to the baby over the weekend.

Despite having been dating for over a year, Iggy and Playboi have been relatively quiet when it comes to their relationship. However, in a rare candid confession, Iggy recalled one of the nice things Playboi did to him. "The nicest thing my boy does for me is that he tells me when my wig's lace is being shown," she said in an interview. "He always says, 'Baby, I know he can look better. It doesn't seem like it's coming out of your head.' It's usually when I put it on [himself]. He'll come out and say, ' I think you should wear a hat. "