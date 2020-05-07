Photos: The Red Sox honored the nurses with a message in Fenway's garden

As medical professionals, doctors, and nurses continue to come to the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Sox decided to thank them personally.

With a written message at Fenway Park.

On Wednesday, the team posted photos of the message "(Red Sox team logo) ❤️ Nurses "cut in the garden. The message presents the logo of the team's signature that is at a certain distance, a probable-temporary change that fosters social distancing. MLB suspended spring training and postponed the regular season due to the virus.

Earlier in the day, four F-15s from the Massachusetts Air National Guard flew over hospitals in Massachusetts to show "appreciation to the thousands of heroes,quot; who are helping to combat COVID-19.

Check out some photos from Fenway Park:

