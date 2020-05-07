Phew! The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Reunion Sneak Peek Shows Eva Marcille and Nene Leakes Exchanging Insults

Roommates, this tension between Nene Leakes and Eva Marcille can be cut with a butter knife. At a glance, it shows the two women going face to face. So much so that Andy Cohen had to silence the ladies.

As the women exchanged insults, they kept score and reminded themselves why they were relevant.

Nene stated, "This is not your fight." Eva responds, "Honey, baby, whatever it is you want it to be."

As the two continued for almost a minute, and all just looking at the two arguing, the insults started to become more aggressive.

"I was on the red carpet you were trying to climb, when I met you, darling," said Eva.

Wow, Chile! The ladies were not playing. Nene replied:

"No one cares that you were on the rugs 17 years ago," Nene said … "You didn't save $ 17."

The two would continue arguing about magazine covers, age, etc., until Bravo decided that it was enough to talk among the women.

In another clip, Porsha Williams claims that Kenya Moore is a fake friend and that she has receipts to prove it.

In a conversation about Kenya not being a true friend, Andy asks Porsha to send the Kenya screenshot, reportedly making a statement about Cynthia Bailey who is said to support Porsha's claims.

Andy said, "Send me the screenshot." Kenya says, "He sends it to all of us." Porsha responds, "You are a horrible friend, but you look cute."

So Porsha says, "Cynthia, she is not your friend."

Chile, this meeting may have been virtual, but it was still as bright as if it were in person.

Take a look at the clips below, Roomies.

