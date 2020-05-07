Peyton Manning teases Tom Brady, wanted to play golf in Boston "where they don't like Tom very much,quot; – Up News Info

Peyton Manning taunted his former NFL rival Tom Brady on Thursday.

The former Broncos quarterback teamed up with Brady, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods on TNT to promote his charity game of golf, which will take place on May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. WarnerMedia and the four players will team up to donate $ 10 million to benefit the coronavirus relief.

Manning had fun at Brady's expense during the interview.

On Brady accidentally entering the wrong house: "The tournament had to be in Florida, you know, after Tom B and E's arrest (break and enter) … He couldn't leave the state, so he had to be in Florida. Tiger and I spoke to the sheriff in Tampa. He will be allowed to go to Palm Beach to play. "

On the fight on Brady's home turf: “I will be honest, I have never played Tom very well on his home turf and therefore perhaps he considers himself a neutral site and I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where They don't like Tom very much: Indianapolis, Denver, Boston. You know, after he betrayed them and broke their hearts. So Palm Beach is the best we can probably do. "

Teaming up with Woods: “Look, I think the teams are fair, I think Phil chose the right partner in Tom. Together they have 11 championships. Tiger and I are 17 as I tell it, right Tiger? His 15 plus my two, so he's a little bit closer in the championships with Tom and Phil together. "