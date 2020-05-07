Peyton Manning teases Tom Brady, wanted to play golf in Boston "where they don't like Tom very much,quot; – Up News Info

Peyton Manning taunted his former NFL rival Tom Brady on Thursday.

The former Broncos quarterback teamed up with Brady, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods on TNT to promote his charity game of golf, which will take place on May 24 at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. WarnerMedia and the four players will team up to donate $ 10 million to benefit the coronavirus relief.

