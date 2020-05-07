Personal Valet to Donald Trump positive test for coronavirus – Up News Info

A member of the US Navy. USA And Donald Trump's personal valet has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN first reported Thursday, a development that raises questions about whether the president has been exposed to the virus.

The White House said the president has since tested negative, along with Vice President Mike Pence. In a statement, Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said that "the White House Medical Unit recently notified us that a member of the United States Army, who works on the White House campus, tested positive for coronavirus." Since then, the President and Vice President have tested negative for the virus and remain in excellent health. "

Members of the United States Navy are assigned to the White House to assist the First Family.

According to CNN, a White House source said the valet exhibited symptoms on Wednesday morning. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are being regularly evaluated, the network reported. Press access to White House grounds has been restricted since March, and reporters attending briefings have received temperature checks and were tested for the virus at one point.

Testing has been a major problem as several states gradually reopened sectors of their economies this month. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that "if we test all Americans in this country right now, we would have to re-evaluate them an hour later, and then an hour later." . Because at any time, you could theoretically contract this virus. Therefore, the notion that everyone must be tested is simply absurd.

She added: “The people who need to be tested are vulnerable populations. That is why Dr. (Deborah) Birx has repeatedly emphasized that we need to augment nursing homes with meat testing and processing facilities. That's where the evidence is needed. We have to be strategic with our tests and we have done it so far. ”