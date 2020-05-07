Pauley Perrette Says Canceled CBS Situation Comedy Changed Her Life

Broke He won't be back for a second season, but the CBS comedy made a big impact on the star. Pauley Perrette.

"About the & # 39; limited series & # 39; #BROKE There are many new episodes airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast and crew. The best people I have ever worked. He healed me. He changed me. He made me complete. Blessed. " NCIS star tweeted.

Perrette posted a video with her message to fans and said on Thursday May 7 episode of Broke"Losing my religion,quot; is "the most important half hour of television I have ever done and of which I am most proud."