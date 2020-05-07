Pauley Perrette Says Canceled CBS Situation Comedy Changed Her Life

Broke He won't be back for a second season, but the CBS comedy made a big impact on the star. Pauley Perrette.
"About the & # 39; limited series & # 39; #BROKE There are many new episodes airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast and crew. The best people I have ever worked. He healed me. He changed me. He made me complete. Blessed. " NCIS star tweeted.
Perrette posted a video with her message to fans and said on Thursday May 7 episode of Broke"Losing my religion,quot; is "the most important half hour of television I have ever done and of which I am most proud."
"In the midst of a primetime comedy, we are making a beautiful episode about faith and about God and how to overcome trials and tribulations with our faith and our relationship with God," he said.
Perrette said that while "it sounds a little crazy," the behind-the-scenes team was doing the episode.
"We filmed this last year without even knowing that this is exactly what is needed right now," Perrette said. "I hope it touches you as much as it does me. We are very proud to have done it and we are very proud to show it to you."
The episode features Perrette's character Jackie fighting with Javier (Jaime Camil) after learning he was taking Sammy (Antonio Raul Corbo) to the church without telling him.
Broke It was one of the few shows that CBS took offline before the fall 2020-2021 television season. Find out more in the gallery above.
Perrette appeared in 15 seasons of NCIS like Abby Sciuto.
Broke airs on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.
