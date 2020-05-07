Paul Walker's daughter Prado dresses up for & # 39; Love of My Life & # 39; Kaia Gerber

Instagram

In the racy photos that show her showing too much in the tank top, the 21-year-old aspiring model tags the catwalk and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia.

Paul walkerthe daughter of Meadow hiker She is no longer a little girl. Looking more mature, the 21-year-old aspiring model has shared a couple of new sexy photos on her Instagram page as she shows her love for the model. Kaia Gerber.

In the spicy snapshots, the girl born in Cali and raised in Hawaii showed too much of her skin in a white tank top. Offering a glimpse of her small waist and slim arms, the brunette beauty put her lips to the camera in one of the images.

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shared spicy photos.

Meadow only saluted Kaia in the legend, prompting the 18-year-old DNA model to ask "for me?" With an emoji heart. Meadow then called the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber "the love of my life" in his response.

The 21-year-old model wannabe thanked Kaia Gerber.

In 2017, Meadow was reported to have signed a contract with modeling agency Women Management, but her profile has been removed. She is believed to now live in New York while pursuing her modeling career.

In fact, Meadow has been sharing photos showing her body on her Instagram account. When not busy taking photos to update her page, the young woman is actively involved with the Paul Walker Foundation to help children in need.

<br />

"Today I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school," he posted in December 2019. "This is the donation season and my greatest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn. They all deserve a good education." "We are dedicating this school to my father, Paul Walker."

<br />

She also volunteered during a visit to Ghana. Sharing the photo in January, she wrote: "A few years ago, I had the opportunity to volunteer in Ghana. It was an absolute pleasure and it was 2 of the best weeks of my life. I cannot express in words how welcome I was with the whole community , school and students. Children are everything. I am very excited to work with @pencilsofpromise to build a school in Ghana, Guatemala or Laos. I am more than blessed to be able to use @ paulwalkerfdn to do good and make a difference. in the world. Click on the link in my biography to donate. "