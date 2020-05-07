Paul Buccieri on Scripted Plans and PitchFest – Up News Info

A + E Networks will remain in the high-end scripted market and is looking for its next Hatfields and McCoys.

This comes after it became known that two of the greatest dramas in history, Blue Book Projectand Fall of knights, which marked Mark Hamill's entry into the live-action television series, would not return, arriving as his flagship drama Vikings it's wrapping up after your next ten-part run.

However, A + E Networks Group President Paul Buccieri spoke about the company's upcoming scripted plans, its in-depth library of television movies for a lifetime, and the launch of a PitchFest for producers in an interview with Up News Info. .

“When it comes to scripting in the A + E portfolio, we've never done as much scripting content as we have in the past few years. We're very much in the scripted game, "he told Up News Info." We still want to be in the returnable series space and we're looking at a series of scripts right now for future pickups. We are active in that space with a lot of talent. "

Hatfields and McCoys, starring Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton, it was a huge success for History when it launched in 2012. Buccieri said he was now looking for more historical miniseries. "At Historia, we believe there is room for us to lean on event minis. We had tremendous success with Hatfields and McCoys and the historic minis would be a great opportunity for us. "

At Lifetime, the company will release 50 television movies between now and the end of the year and has just released projects with high-profile stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, lead, director and executive producer. How we sleep at night: The story of Sara Cunningham.

The company was particularly pleased with V.C.'s performance. The Andrews Ruby Landry and Up News Info film series understands that he is slated to repeat this with other novelist books, as well as to secure the rights of other libraries along the same lines.

Buccieri said the Lifetime pipeline, and the fact that it commissions and is in production year-round, gives it stability. Last year, the former ITV executive said Lifetime would use this renewed emphasis on the original movies as backdoor pilots, and said this remains the case.

For A&E, the station revealed another extraordinary request for PD live, as well as two new formats, a search for memories of the WWE and the series Jeff Foxworthy How much? Live.

Elsewhere, in History, Buccieri furthered his presidential ambitions, presenting an important series on the executive of the American presidency produced by Bill Clinton, as well as docudramas on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Doris Kearns Goodwin.

"We believe there are stories within stories about the presidency," he said. "It is an incredibly pressure-filled job and we believe that they all have meaning at different times, with different problems. They are inspirational stories, we saw it with Washington. We feel very fortunate to work with great talent and great historians on this."

The large number of announcements is part of the virtual fronts of A + E Networks, a move obviously necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic. Buccieri said the company has a content pipeline that takes it to the third quarter.

During this time, he is also getting creative in terms of the way ideas land on the cable group. During the shutdown, Buccieri devised a new way for producers to contribute ideas to the company's network portfolio. He launched PitchFest, talking to agents and producers, to bring him new ideas. "Right now, as we speak, we are having a PitchFest on all of our brands, so that's happening." We started that while we were in this crisis, it is a time to lean on our creativity. This is a time when we can be proactive instead of reactive. Sow ideas for producers, bring in more releases, and take a lot of content, ”he said.