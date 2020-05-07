Patton Oswalt Returns To Present Webby Awards – Up News Info

Patton Oswalt is slated to return as the host of the 24th Annual Webby Awards, a ceremony honoring the best of the Internet. The event is May 19 and, due to the coronavirus blockade, it will be in a virtual format, meaning Oswalt will be hosting what organizers have called WFH: Webbys From Home from home.

The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences introduced the nominees last week, after previously canceling their planned ceremony in New York. Among the names in the entertainment world are HBO, Saturday night liveBBC, Netflix, Star Wars, Hulu and Comedy Central. Lizzo, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans also received nominations.

The event, which allows winners only five-word acceptance speeches, will focus this year on those who use the Internet to respond to the impact of COVID-19. Its awards also honor excellence on the Internet in categories including websites, video, advertising, media and public relations, applications, mobile devices and voice, social media, podcasts and games.

The winners will be announced earlier on May 19, with the virtual ceremony that will come later.

"The Webbys have always been wonderful, and I had the honor of accepting the invitation to come back and host," said Oswalt, whose last stand-up special. I love everything debuts on May 19 on Netflix. "Then the honor turned to joy when I realized that it's going to be the same as every night lately, sitting in my pajamas, marveling at amazing things on the internet … except I won't even have to find it myself."