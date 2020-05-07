'Parasite' producer CJ and 'Midsommar' duo for the Korean version of the film – Up News Info

Parasite Producer CJ is preparing another genre-bending delight. The Korean power is partnering with Midsommar and Hereditary duo Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen in an English remake of the Korean cult film Save the green planet!

The 2003 mix of black science fiction and comedy follows a man who believes the world is on the brink of an alien invasion and sets out to save the planet by first kidnapping his boss. Check out the wild trailer for the original below.

CJ, who also produced the 2003 film, will fund and produce along with Aster and Knudsen's Square Peg production banner.

Original film writer and director Joon-hwan Jang will return to direct the film. CJ and Jang recently teamed up in the 2017 political thriller 1987: When the day comes. Will Tracy, HBO writer Succession and Last week tonight with John OliverIt has been touched to write the adapted script.

Executive producers are CJ Group Vice President Miky Lee, Young-ki Cho and Jerry Ko of CJ Entertainment. Producers are Francis Chung, CJ's Head of US Productions, and Aster and Knudsen.

Fred Lee, CJ Entertainment's Los Angeles-based Development Director, Ini Chung, CJ's Seoul-based Development Director and Seoul-based Production Executive Khan Kwon are co-producing and will oversee the development of the project. McCathern Law's Adam Mehr negotiated the remake deals on behalf of CJ Entertainment.

The original film was played at the Cannes, Toronto, Hong Kong and Jeonju festivals, among others.

Here is the weird plot in its entirety: Joon-hwan Jang Imagine the fate of the human race in Byun-gu, a bitter, paranoid, and eccentric beekeeper who, with the help of his girlfriend, tightrope walker, Sooni, kidnaps a powerful and successful businessman, Man-sik. Byun-gu believes that Man-sik is an alien from the planet Andromeda, one of many who are hiding among us and plan to destroy Earth in a few days. The Byun-gu amphetamine explosion sees himself as the planet's last hope, and he begins to torture Man-sik with gusto, trying to convince him to contact the "Royal Prince" and suspend Armageddon. A battle of wits and will ensues, with Man-sik trying to convince his captors that he is human and trying to escape. Man-sik recognizes Byun-gu as a disgruntled former employee whose comatose mother suffers from a mysterious illness. It seems that Byun-gu's true motivation may be personal, but he is still relentlessly determined to make Man-sik confess and cooperate, even if she has to risk killing him. Meanwhile, a scruffy detective, Chu, and his young acolyte, Inspector Kim, discover that the person who kidnapped Man-sik may have struck several times before, always with fatal results.

CJ's Miky Lee said, "One thing we learned from our success with Parasite is that audiences around the world are excited to see genre movies with great themes. Jang is a master of this in his own right, and we're excited to be working alongside Ari, Lars, and Will to help translate what made the original so special to an English version that feels relevant to what's going on. today. "

Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen commented: "Swaying with youthful abandon between white-knuckle suspense, absurd antics, grim horror and a deeply felt (and won) sense of tragedy, Save the green planet! It is one of the most notable films coming out of South Korea, between this recent wave or none Hello, for that matter. When we heard that director Jang was passionate about revisiting this iconic work, taking it to the US. USA And update it to reflect today's world disaster (which feels even more mature for this kind of apocalyptic puncture than when the movie was released), we took the opportunity to be a part of it. We are honored to partner with CJ and the brilliant director Jang. "

CJ's growing list of English originals and Korean hit remakes include Extreme work, which is one of two current collaborations with Kevin Hart and Universal. Additional projects include Phyllis Nagy & # 39; s The missingDrake Doremus dawn, Geoffrey Fletcher MaidRedo The Merciless and Jonathan Rhys Meyers-starrer Hide and Seek.

Will Tracy is represented by WME and Hansen Jacobson. Aster is represented by WME and Elia. Knudson is represented by WME.