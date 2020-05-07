Palm Desert man tossed his 1-year-old daughter off the cliff of Highway 74 after the Indian Wells stab attack – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Palm Desert father has been accused of throwing his 1-year-old daughter "on a cliff in a ravine,quot; off Highway 74 after a rollover accident. The boy was found dead at the scene.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, officers were initially referred to a report of a stabbing in a parking lot in the 44100 block of Washington Street in Indian Wells.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim with multiple injuries as a result of an incident of domestic violence. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Adam Slater, a 49-year-old Palm Desert resident, fled the scene of the attack and was later involved in a rollover accident on Highway 74, south of Vista Point.

According to police, witnesses went to help the occupants of the overturned vehicle when the driver ran to the passenger side, stabbed a passer-by who was trying to remove a one-year-old girl from the remains, and grabbed her.

Police said several witnesses saw the suspect throw the boy off a cliff into a ravine before fleeing on foot to the canyon.

When officers arrived at the crash site, they arrested Slater and were directed to the boy's location, who was later determined to be Slater's daughter, who had died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the viewer sought medical treatment on his own.

Slater was taken to a local hospital for injuries caused by the accident and will be booked on suspicion of murder after his discharge from the hospital, police said.

The sheriff's department said the investigation was ongoing and asked that anyone with additional information call Investigator Muñoz with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.