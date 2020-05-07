P. Diddy, Justin Timberlake, Michael B. Jordan Meeting for justice for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Instagram

The public outcry for the murder of the black runner in Georgia includes various celebrities such as Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union and Olivia Wilde.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Timberlakeand Michael B. Jordan are among the stars demanding justice for the murdered African-American runner Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery reportedly jogged near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, in February 2020, when he was chased and confronted by two white men and fatally shot.

Males have been identified as Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, who fired his shotgun twice, causing the 25-year-old to collapse and die.

The McMichaels told police they thought Arbery was a robbery suspect and argued that the shooting was in self-defense.

No charges were filed at the time, but authorities have since been under renewed pressure to take action after video of the incident emerged on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, apparently to demonstrate that Arbery had been attacked first.

Activists staged a crime scene rally on Wednesday, and when the public outcry intensified, several celebrities voiced support for the cause online.

"#AhmaudArbery was running in his neighborhood and was hunted down and killed and no arrests have been made !!!!!! # JusticeForAhmaud RunWithMaud.com," Diddy posted, while Timberlake shared a photo of Arbery and simply commented, "If you you're not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery. "

"CreedStar Jordan shared, "I'm sick to my stomach and could barely watch the video. Another of our future kings and leaders was killed! For Ahmaud's family and friends, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Just because you don't experience racism doesn't mean it doesn't exist and if you don't think something is wrong with this video or try to defend it anyway, (sic) you're part of the problem. "This could have been a memory."

Oscar winner Viola Davis He urged his Instagram followers to join the call for justice, "Rest In Power #AhmaudArbery," he wrote. "Stand with us and demand that the murders of Ahmaud (sic) be charged with his death. They are not immune from persecution and must be tried for murder. #IRunWithMaud."

Fellow actresses and activists Olivia Wilde, Gabrielle Unionand Taraji P. Henson He also intervened in the case on social networks, like the rappers. YOU., Ludacris, Commonand Megan Thee Stallion, who commented: "This really made me cry. I can't believe that people can be so evil, it's disgusting (sic). Prayers to the family."

Fiscal Tom Durden He has promised to convene a grand jury to discuss possible charges against the suspects, but only when the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic are eased, which could take several weeks.