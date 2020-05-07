Overpass Emmy Voters, COVID-19, Hollywood & # 39; s Darren Criss – Up News Info

You can find out when the Emmy season is because that also means the return of Up News Info's TV Talk Podcast with our TV critic Dominic Patten and award columnist Pete Hammond. For the first episode of 2020, we addressed numerous issues related to this year's changing landscape of the unique Emmy campaign as we cover the coast, so to speak, by analyzing how the Coronavirus pandemic and the changes it has required will directly affect nominations, and possibly the actual winners of the biggest television award. And does the fact that the majority of the roughly 25,000 Emmy voters are trapped at home means that people are really looking at more contenders than ever, and will that be so? also foreshadow some new nominees this year? Unlike other awards, like the Tonys and possibly the Oscars, which take direct hits on content they normally vote on, the Emmys aren't going to miss a beat. In fact, the pandemic can actually have a side effect growing interest in the program itself (if there is one), and certainly the result. And also, given that the normal campaign cannot be carried out and that the networks and the studies seek to capture the attention of the voters, how is the way in which we carry out the usual affairs of the season radically transformed? To find out what it all means, and to listen to us, just click on the link. As a bonus, you can also listen to some of the latest Actor’s Side interviews with the Emmy winner and Hollywood star Darren Criss.

Listen here: