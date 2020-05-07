Other companies and legal experts watch as jailed Dallas salon owner receives support from state leaders – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The confinement of a Dallas barber shop owner has prompted calls from state leaders for his release from jail.

The attorney general, governor, and deputy governor of Texas weighed on Wednesday, but their support has sent mixed messages to business owners who say they have followed orders.

"We can't wait to get back to work," said Mitchell Voss. He and his wife own the Voss Salon in downtown Dallas. The business closed in March and orders by state remained closed.

"It was really difficult, it was really frustrating to wait," said Voss.

In the north end of Dallas, the salon's owner, Shelley Luther, did not wait. His business, Salon A La Mode, reopened two weeks ago, publicly defying the governor's executive order, which requires that classrooms remain closed until this Friday.

When Dallas County handed him a cease and desist letter, he tore it in two in front of a crowd of supporters. The city of Dallas brought her to court. When the judge issued a temporary restraining order requiring him to close, Luther once again ignored it.

"It's hard to see that," said Voss.

At a hearing Tuesday, Judge Eric Moye found Luther in contempt. "I am not going to close the room," he said, when asked if he would express remorse and comply. In response, she ordered officers to detain her to spend seven days in jail.

"We just thought it was over the top," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who wrote the judge a letter Wednesday calling for Luther's immediate release.

When asked what power Governor Greg Abbott has to close any business if a single owner can decide for himself not to comply, Paxton denied that the Governor's order was violated. "This was not the governor," he said.

Paxton blamed local leaders. When asked how the governor's order was not challenged, he turned.

"It was not the governor who proceeded against her. The governor's guidelines published. He was not the one who jailed this woman," he said.

However, the governor said at press conferences that cities and counties can enforce the mandates. "What the executive order does, empowers any law enforcement officer in the state to enforce it, enforceable for a fine or jail time of up to 180 days." Abbott said at a press conference on March 31.

The city's lawsuit claims that that's what it was trying to do.

Governor Abbott released a statement Wednesday saying that a prison sentence should only be used as a measure of last resort. "Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensuring public safety, yet there surely are less restrictive means to achieve that goal than jailing a Texas mother," the statement read.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick intervened as well, offering to pay Luther's fine and serve house arrest in exchange for his release. His office confirmed to Up News Info 11 News that he made a donation of $ 7,000 to a GoFundMe account in the name of Luther.

As of Wednesday night, more than 14,000 people had donated nearly $ 500,000 to the fundraiser. The judge ordered Luther to pay $ 500 for each day he opens his business before Friday, when all classrooms will be able to open. That would equate to a maximum of $ 4,500.

Constitutional law attorney David Coale says Luther's actions created little margin for Judge Moye. "If someone comes in and refuses to obey an order and then breaks it and then comes in and looks the judge in the eye and says, 'I'm not going to obey his order,' the judge has no other choice," said. said. "The court order must be obeyed or the law and the order are broken."

Lack of repercussions for someone in violation of an executive order, Coale said, would be an example. "A case here, a case there doesn't seem like much of a problem, but if 10,000 other people around Dallas look at her and say 'She is like me' and open the next day, she has a compliance problem ", said. Coale

As he prepares to reopen on Friday, Voss says, supporting a business owner who hasn't followed the rules feels a little unfair. "Now he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, he received publicity," he said.

However, Paxon said he is not encouraging anyone to ignore the governor's orders. "I said that punishment is not in keeping with action. Prison time for this poor woman is not the right remedy."

As of Wednesday night, Luther remains in the Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail.

The attorney general said there is nothing I can do to change that, only increase awareness of what is happening.

Luther's attorney told Up News Info 11 that he has now filed a motion with the Texas Supreme Court asking his judges to order his release.