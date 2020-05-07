Oscar-nominated shows are no longer eligible for the Emmy competition, says TV Academy – Up News Info

While the Television Academy today recognized AMPAS's recent decision to consider streaming and VOD rate during the pandemic crisis, the Emmy voting organization continued to emphasize a new rule established in March that Oscar-nominated programs would no longer be eligible in television competition.

"The Television Academy supports the recent decision by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to allow films, originally intended for theatrical distribution but available via streaming or video on demand during the current pandemic crisis, to compete in the Oscars of 2021. In addition, the Television Academy ruled in March that beginning in 2021, programs that have been nominated for an Oscar will no longer be eligible for the Emmy competition, "the TV Academy says in a statement this morning.

