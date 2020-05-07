Organizers Cancel Alameda County Fair Due to COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON – Alameda County Fair organizers announced Thursday that they would officially cancel the popular annual summer event for the first time in its 108-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The fair held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton each June has been a traditional summer destination for nearly half a million visitors a year. The current Alameda County Department of Public Health home shelter coronavirus order and the current order from the State of California prompted authorities to cancel the event that was scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 12.

In the press release issued on the shutdown, organizers noted that large mass gatherings like the fair would be among the latest types of events allowed by the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Alameda County Farm Fair Association has been actively following state and county officials in an effort to comply with public health mandates," Fair CEO Jerome Hoban said in the statement. "The health and safety of guests, staff and partners remains our number one priority, our team is updating protocols and guidelines so that, when allowed, we can safely welcome the community back to the place,quot;.

The 18-day county fair is the largest annual event in Alameda County. In addition, the Alameda County Fairgrounds also hosts nearly 300 events throughout the year, which has a significant economic impact in the region with over $ 32 million in locally generated revenue and nearly 900 additional jobs provided during the fair.

“As much as we love organizing the Fair and bringing the community together, it is clear that it is best to postpone the Fair this year. We will celebrate together in 2021, ”said Fair Board President Gordon Galvan. "Canceling the Fair is devastating for our team and partners who come from across the country to entertain the Alameda County community."

While the event has been canceled, organizers are working to run live virtual horse races with no in-person spectators, competitive fair cattle exhibits and craft contests, and the Jr. Cattle Auction available online this summer as they meet the social distance requirements established by state and county.

Anyone who has previously purchased tickets to this year's fair can find information on refunds on the fair's website. Orangizers are exploring the concept of holding a community celebration in the fall if coronvirus restrictions have been lifted and will allow such a gathering.

The Alameda County Fairgrounds is currently partnering with Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare (SHC – VC) and the cities of Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore to provide a regional coronavirus testing site that opened in late April.