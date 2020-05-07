One of Donald Trump's personal assistants has tested positive for the coronavirus

It seems that someone who works closely with Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to CNNOn Thursday, it was revealed that a member of the US Navy. The U.S., who serves as one of Donald Trump's personal aides, tested positive for the virus, prompting many people to wonder about Trump's current status as well.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley confirmed the news in a statement, saying that Donnie and Mike Pence are negative when it comes to the virus and in good health. Gidley said: “Recently, the White House Medical Unit notified us that a member of the United States Army, who works on the White House campus, tested positive for Coronavirus. Since then, the President and Vice President have tested negative for the virus, and remain in excellent health. "

A source told CNN that Donnie was upset on Wednesday when he was informed about the valet tests positive for the virus.

However, the valet has not been identified, a source revealed that he began showing symptoms on Wednesday, and the news that someone close to Donald Trump had tested positive began "hitting the fan,quot; inside the west wing.

Trump, Pence, and staff members with whom they regularly interact are screened weekly for the virus. The White House continues to conduct the Abbott Labs Rapid Test, which provides you with the test results in approximately 15 minutes.

Donald Trump has repeatedly reiterated that he is eager to open the country. Last week, reportedly urged Governors will consider reopening schools for the remainder of the academic year.

