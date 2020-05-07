Okay, listen to me: it's 70s kitchen time

A studio kitchen complete with top studio light and blatantly fake tree outside. Image: Getty

Something very strange has happened. Suddenly out of nowhere, I love and indeed desire kitchen spaces from the 1970s.

I don't know how it happened, maybe this is related to overexposure to images from various Kardashians arctic cold coolers, or seeing Joanna Gaines install too monochromatic shiplap. It could be some nostalgia, reminding me of the view from my great-aunt's apartment, or maybe it's just the fact that I haven't been to a property sale in two months and am going through withdrawals. Either reason, avocado appliances suddenly they look extremely attractive.

Look at all those reds! You can practically heat your hands on them, and that dinner looks delicious. I can easily imagine the copper wire fruit basket that is almost certainly hanging out of the frame, full of onions.

Look at those thick buttons on that blender. Think how satisfying it would be to press one on all the ingredients for a bloody mary.

I'm consumed with the desire to renovate my entire home in earth tones and I macrammed literally anything and everything imaginable, as I squint at the coverage of Jimmy Carter's latest speech on my television. Only instead of lining up around the block to get gas, it's toilet paper. Maybe I could macramé that too?