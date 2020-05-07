Off the coast of Southern California, several massive tankers have turned the waters surrounding the nation's largest port complex into a floating parking lot. Before the most recent bounce, the coronavirus pandemic combined with oversupply of crude oil forced a record drop in gasoline prices in April, which means that ships that traveled miles to the port have nowhere to unload.

"We have filled all the storage tanks at the California refineries," oil industry analyst Professor Iraj Ershaghi told Carter Evans of Up News Info News.

He said the bottleneck was simply because "there is no more room,quot; to store the oil.

"Overall, there is a population of three to five tankers waiting to enter," said Capt. Kip Louttit, who monitors port traffic for the Southern California maritime exchange.

On Friday, May 1, Up News Info News observed at least 21 tankers, some with up to a million barrels of crude oil, idle.

Louttit said it was "about triple,quot; the number of ships they would have on a typical day. He said that they would generally move through the ships quickly, because there was a demand.

Since orders to stay home led to a sharp decrease in driving, gas demand Instead, Louttit observed the dozens of ships from the marine equivalent of an air traffic control tower.

"We keep them from looking at each other on our screens. Just like there are lanes of traffic on the highway, there are lanes of traffic in the ocean, all ships have them," he said.

%MINIFYHTML0d003bd8f14307275fc8c86b762a4fae14%

Louttit said they had information that one of the tankers might have to wait until early July to be unloaded.

With some oil refineries already forced to shut down, Professor Ershaghi said he fears what will happen when the cars hit the road again.

"Suddenly you go up and you don't have the refinery operation, you don't have the capacity. Well, you are going to have a shortage," he said.

Ershaghi said it would still cost money to keep the ships floating on the high seas until that point.

"Someone is going to pay for it and it will be you and me," he predicted. "But I just hope that if they have to stay here for a month, two months, three months, nothing will happen to them."

The captain of the US Coast Guard. USA Rebecca Orr, who will take command of the sector that includes the port, is already busy monitoring ships for "anything unusual."

Using radar and voice communications, the Coast Guard can track where tankers are supposed to be. Patrol boats in the water and helicopters above are an additional layer of security.

"The anchorages around us are still open to recreational boat traffic," said Orr. "If we do an aviation patrol from a helicopter, we can see if there is something that seems unusual."

According to Orr, tanks floating on the high seas, as crowded as they seem, only take up half of the available space.

"So we have a lot of space for these ships," he said.

Gas demand is expected to increase as part of California economy begins reopening on Friday. However, according to Coast Guard members patrolling the port, it could take weeks to clear the jam.