Number of cases approaches 30,000 – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29,427 total COVID-19 cases and 815 new cases Thursday. Given that reporting those numbers includes a lag time, the total number of cases in Los Angeles County may well have exceeded 30,000.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, warned that as the county eases kidnapping recommendations on Friday, those approximately 30,000 cases could grow rapidly.

"If we don't do it right," said Ferrer, "we could see that peak that we don't want to see and we will have to re-apply more restrictions."

"It is likely," he continued, "because there are more people nearby, so we can see further spread of the virus." Even 2,500 new cases, said the director, "would overwhelm or begin to overwhelm our hospital system."

The county also confirmed 51 new deaths and 1,418 total deaths from the virus.

On Wednesday, following guidelines set by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles county officials unveiled their incremental plan to reopen the region beginning later this week.