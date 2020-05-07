North Texas coronavirus patient returns home from hospital 4 days after Remdesivir treatment – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It was last month when Marcus Hawkins, 39, started feeling sick.

What started with sinus problems got progressively worse.

"The morning I woke up on the 16th I went to the bathroom, came back and sat on the side of the bed and I was breathing strangely," he told Up News Info 11. "I knew something was wrong."

He was admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with COVID-19.

"When I went to the bathroom, I would take two steps and I was short of breath," he described.

Dr. Lauren Hoffman of the Methodist Dallas Medical Center treated Hawkins.

"He was very, very sick," Dr. Hoffman told us. "If it had gotten any worse, we would have had to send him to the ICU and intubate." So when the hospital became involved in clinical trials for Remdesivir, he knew that Hawkins would be a top candidate. Within a day of treatment, the doctor noticed a change.

"He looked much better, his spirit improved, his oxygen levels also improved."

Hawkins is one of about 33 patients and continues to count who received the antiviral. Dr. Parvez Mantry,

The Executive Medical Director of Research of the Methodist Health System supervises the trials.

"We have seen a remarkable degree of improvement in most patients using Remdesivir," said Dr. Mantry.

The drug is administered intravenously and is currently only available to those in the hospital.

"We were able to treat many of them successfully, and fortunately many of them have been released to their families," said Dr. Mantry.

Hawkins is among that group. Four days after receiving the antiviral, he was able to go home. He credits his faith and Dr. Hoffman.

"He was trying to get to his spirit level because his spirit was high every morning or every night he came in."

This is just one of several tests the Dallas Methodist is doing.

They are also using convalescent plasma therapy in the four hospitals of the Methodist Health System.

For further information please click here.