North Texas Boutique Owner Shares Small Business Survival Story During Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– In the early 1990s, when most children were playing at school or in a restaurant, Hannah Caillier says she was coming out of a dog play store.

"It's everything I always wanted to do. I would style all the neighbors and go crazy with that dog door. I love putting together outfits. I would go through magazines my whole life. I would make vision boards. Paper dolls,…"

Caillier says he was born to have a boutique.

She graduated from the Los Angeles Institute for Fashion Design and Marketing.

Caillier headed to New York in 2012 opening his first Hannah store a year later in Hoboken, New Jersey.

"I was so lucky that it was literally a success overnight," she said.

Caillier says she spent a lot of time on planes between California and New York, until, ironically, a weather-delayed flight from the west back to the east landed her in the south, permanently.

"I asked the gate agent where you can take me. She said, "I have a flight that leaves in 10 minutes to Love Field if you can do it." I had never been to Dallas in my life. So I said "Perfect,quot;.

While exploring Texas that weekend, Caillier found her new home.

“I fell completely in love with Texans and hospitality over the weekend. And my now landlord hung a lease sign on what is now beloved Hannah.

She moved. The Dallas store opened in 2014. And two years later, the Fort Worth store opened.

“We are truly a brick and mortar store. We never prosper online. "

But on March 18, that entire business model changed as the world changed.

ONLINE AND IN YOUR CAR

Vowing to keep his 13 employees safe, Caillier closed his two stores days before Governor Greg Abbott forced small non-essential businesses to close.

Caillier connected to the Internet and entered his car delivering door-to-door orders.

"I am our delivery driver, our girl from UPS, your sales associate. I am wearing all hats right now."

Despite being denied government help twice, Caillier continued to pay his employees.

RETAIL

On April 2, Up News Info 11 found her back at her Fort Worth store when Texas opened retail.

"People are starting to go back and buy small businesses and stores, so it's hopeful," said Caillier, busy behind the counter, looking at orders on her computer.

"I have tried very hard to stay positive throughout the process, but as the days passed, March became April and April became May, it has become difficult to remain positive."

But somehow it did!

Reopening

On May 1, Caillier returned to his stores, opening once again to customers.

Opening his Dallas store, he walked in and said, "It's been seven long weeks."

And then she smiled broadly preparing to welcome familiar faces with the same positive vibes and joy that fill her boutiques.

"I really hope that people realize how important it is to shop locally and not just from us, but from all small businesses."

The girl who found a way to operate through those unusual doors from the beginning also found a way decades later when her doors were closed.

"We are very excited to be back in dear Hannah and to have the music and our doors open."

