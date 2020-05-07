"No Seat, No Service,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

Tampa, FL – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor talks about the two-week trial run of Tampa's Lift Up Local economic recovery program. Some streets may be closed around Tampa, and some specific codes and permits may be temporarily suspended to stimulate the local economy in reaction to the governor's orders for social distancing. You can find all the details about the program on the City of Tampa website.

In concert with the Executive Order of the Governor 20-112 the city of tampa has launched the Raise the local economic recovery plan, which temporarily allows restaurants and retail businesses to expand their business footprint in public rights-of-way or in privately owned parking lots without complying with certain City code and permit requirements. Restaurant requirements Interior capacity is limited to 25% of the building's occupancy, which includes staff.

All indoor and outdoor seats must be at least six feet apart.

It is highly recommended that you evaluate your workforce for COVID-19. Call (813) 272-5900 for a free trial. No symptoms are needed and no insurance is required.

Use disposable paper menus.

Provide easily accessible disinfectant for customers and employees.

It is highly recommended to implement contactless payment and order processes.

All restaurants are encouraged to use a reservation process to avoid capacity issues. Restaurants using Parklets or participating in the "Cafe and Retail,quot; areas are required to use a reservation process to prevent customers from congregating while waiting for service.

Staff members working at the front of the house must interact with clients to cover their faces.

Limit contact with diners by reducing the number of visits service personnel make to each table.

Restaurant + Retail Recovery Program