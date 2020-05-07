Nikki Bella says she's broken up with Artem after a disastrous date

Did Nikki Bella almost disconnected his relationship with Artem Chigvintsev?
On this brand new night Total fine, the loving PDA couple found themselves in their first fight after a disastrous date night. The episode began quite optimistically, with Artem asking Nikki to spend more time on their relationship.
"I feel like lately I've been so incredibly busy. That has made me disconnect a little bit from our relationship," Nikki said in a confessional. "And so I really want us to plan an evening date so we can work on connecting because I feel like lately I've been putting all my work before him."
Although the Belle Radici co-founder happily accepted a salsa dance outing with her boyfriend, this directly conflicted with a work event. To keep her dance date, Nikki told Artem to pick her up from the Island of temptation put on screen.
Unfortunately, by the time the first Dancing with the stars professional came to the event, Nikki was already intoxicated. To make matters worse, Artem thought Nikki was flirting with another man, causing him to leave.
"When we were in Island of temptation, Artem appears and Nicole says: 'Oh my God! You have to meet this boy. We have to take care of him, Artem. You need to cook for him … " Brie Bella remembered. "I noticed that Artem was starting to get really mad and angry, which is funny because I've never seen him like this. And I thought, 'Oh, I think he's getting jealous.'"
After cooling down, Artem met up with Brie and Nikki at the salsa dance venue. However, since Nikki felt that she had done nothing wrong, she started dancing and talking to other men to annoy Artem.
"I'm done! I'm going home, she can pick up her shit," the professional dancer snapped at Brie.
While Brie defended that the man was just her friend LuisArtem was not convinced, especially since Nikki did not chase him. After reminding Artem that Nikki really loved him, Brie managed to get him back into the bar.
"This is just a little fight,quot; Daniel BryanThe wife relayed it.
If only that were true. As Nikki continued to ignore Artem, the Russian-born star declared his antics "ridiculous,quot; and, once again, was enraged.
This time, Nikki was ready to fight and followed him into a parking lot. Sadly, the retired WWE superstar was too drunk to hear her hurt love. Instead, she broke into Artem for running away.
"I had to deal with a man who ran tonight, which is quite embarrassing," Nikki said as Artem tried to express himself calmly. "What the fuck do you want? Tell me. Tell me. What? What? Exactly. So, fuck."
Before going home, Artem told Brie that he had never seen this side of Nikki before. Although Artem said Nikki was welcome at his home, the Total fine The star apparently had doubts about their relationship.
"I don't know if there will be an Artem after tonight," said Nikki.
Also, during a phone call to Brie, Nikki stated that she was "done,quot;.
"Honestly, Brie. I can't look at that person the same way. I'm done," he added. "Maybe I'm not meant to be at it."
Upon returning to Artem's house, Nikki resumed the fight where he had left off. Although Artem tried to strike up the conversation, Nikki criticized him calling him "jealous,quot; and saying he was right.
Eventually Artem reached his breaking point and begged the cameras to stop filming. In a confessional, Artem asked if he and Nikki "were for each other."
The next day, the couple sat down to talk about their messy fight. While Nikki felt that Artem's jealousy caused a scene at her work event, her boyfriend revealed that he was annoyed at how drunk she was as she was unable to be present for their evening date.
Finally, Nikki apologized for the hurtful things she said and Artem forgave her.
"I am so happy that Artem and I can talk about this, solve it, that he can forgive me," Nikki concluded with the Total fine camera. "We just have a very good foundation of trust and I don't want that to be broken."
Their reconciliation came at the perfect time when Nikki realized that her period was late.
Was this the time when Nikki realized that she and Artem were waiting? For that answer, watch next week's new episode.
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLfa0c48287ec902ff1a1f58db7f0f447f17%