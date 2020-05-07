Nikki Bella says she's broken up with Artem after a disastrous date

Did Nikki Bella almost disconnected his relationship with Artem Chigvintsev?

On this brand new night Total fine, the loving PDA couple found themselves in their first fight after a disastrous date night. The episode began quite optimistically, with Artem asking Nikki to spend more time on their relationship.

"I feel like lately I've been so incredibly busy. That has made me disconnect a little bit from our relationship," Nikki said in a confessional. "And so I really want us to plan an evening date so we can work on connecting because I feel like lately I've been putting all my work before him."

Although the Belle Radici co-founder happily accepted a salsa dance outing with her boyfriend, this directly conflicted with a work event. To keep her dance date, Nikki told Artem to pick her up from the Island of temptation put on screen.

Unfortunately, by the time the first Dancing with the stars professional came to the event, Nikki was already intoxicated. To make matters worse, Artem thought Nikki was flirting with another man, causing him to leave.