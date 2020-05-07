Nicki Minaj just dropped an important clue that she is pregnant

Spaceships were meant to fly, and Nicki Minaj I was meant to be a mom!

The rapper may have confirmed that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty.

While engaging with the Barbz during a question-and-answer session on Twitter on Thursday, Nicki subtly dropped the news. It all started when a fan asked her if she had been busy cooking while in quarantine, and Nicki replied You have experienced cravings for red meat and salad with "extra jalapeños,quot;.

Then another picked up Nicki's clue and asked if he was dealing with morning sickness.

"Lmao,quot;, she tweeted. "Don't throw up. But nausea and urinating non-stop. Omg, what do you think this means guys?" Lmaooooooooooo "

However, Nicki also told her fans that they would have to wait "a couple of months,quot; for a tummy to be revealed. "The world is not ready yet,quot;, she joked.