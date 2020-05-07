Nicki Minaj just dropped an important clue that she is pregnant

Charles Sykes / Invision / AP / REX / Shutterstock
Spaceships were meant to fly, and Nicki Minaj I was meant to be a mom!
The rapper may have confirmed that she is pregnant and is expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty.
While engaging with the Barbz during a question-and-answer session on Twitter on Thursday, Nicki subtly dropped the news. It all started when a fan asked her if she had been busy cooking while in quarantine, and Nicki replied You have experienced cravings for red meat and salad with "extra jalapeños,quot;.
Then another picked up Nicki's clue and asked if he was dealing with morning sickness.
"Lmao,quot;, she tweeted. "Don't throw up. But nausea and urinating non-stop. Omg, what do you think this means guys?" Lmaooooooooooo "
However, Nicki also told her fans that they would have to wait "a couple of months,quot; for a tummy to be revealed. "The world is not ready yet,quot;, she joked.
Nicki still has to officially, officially confirm that she is actually pregnant, but we have contacted her team for feedback. After all, the Grammy nominee has sparked pregnancy speculation in the past with her tweets.
Nicki and Kenneth were married last October after more than a year together.
"We are very close as friends, because we have known each other since we were children, but also, we feel sexually attracted to each other," he shared with E! News before becoming Mrs. "People can say anything they want, 'Love is not about looks' or 'physical attraction'. Yes, of course, if it does not appeal to you physically that person, bye. "
The 37-year-old woman has long expressed her dream of becoming a mother.
In 2014 Nicki told him fashion Italy: "I have given myself a time limit to take my professional satisfaction. I don't want to work all my life and never experience the joys of a family. It is not the time yet, but when I decide to get married and become a mother, I would like to take a break and dedicate myself completely to my son. "
Then last fall, the "Anaconda,quot; rapper announced her plan to retire from music in hopes of raising a family. Later he backed away, saying Billboard that she is simply "open to other possibilities in (her) life."
%MINIFYHTMLe2780d2136110661dc88a3d49f5f3ea015%%MINIFYHTMLe2780d2136110661dc88a3d49f5f3ea016%