Nicki Minaj hints that she is expecting her first child after revealing that she is nauseous all the time!

Is the rapper pregnant with her first child? As fans probably know, Nicki Minaj has been outspoken about wanting to become a mom lately and now, she seems to be hinting that she has achieved her wish to come true!

Nicki told her followers that she had been dealing with extreme nausea and that she also urinates all the time.

That said, he even suggested that, who knows, he might end up posting a tummy photo in a month or two.

This comes after rumors that she and her husband Kenneth Petty had some marital problems, caused by Nicki changing her Twitter name.

However, that turned out to be just a misunderstanding and now, it's back to ‘Ms. Small! & # 39;

And now, it even seems like the two of them could be adding a new member to the family sooner rather than later.

During a question and answer session with her fans, Nicki hinted that she might be pregnant, although sometimes it seemed like she was just joking.

"Do you also vomit in the morning and do you have to go to the bathroom a lot @NICKIMINAJ #SaySoRMXParty?", A fan asked about his symptoms.

‘Lmao. Do not vomit. But nausea and urinating nonstop. Omg, what do you think this means guys? Lmaooooooooooo, "said the rapper jokingly.

Then, another user asked him to post a picture of belly!

‘Yes in a couple of months. The world is not ready yet, "she replied.

Then the ringmaster also assured her fan base that even after she welcomes a small bundle of Petty cheer, they will remain one of her top priorities.

"When you have a child, can we all be your children?" Asked one user, prompting Nicki to reply, "Sure. That will never change baby. (Laughing until crying emojis)."

The conversation about her possible pregnancy went on for a while, but it all seems like a lot of fun and not a serious announcement.

Either way, at this point, it might be possible that Nicki herself doesn't know yet, so only time will tell!



