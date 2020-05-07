Nicki Minaj confirms the pregnancy? She promises to debut & # 39; Baby Bump & # 39;

Instagram

The hitmaker & # 39; Super Bass & # 39; says in a question and answer session on Twitter that he will debut 'baby hit' in a couple of months and reveals her cravings during coronavirus blockade.

Is Nicki Minaj Really have a bun in the oven? The 37-year-old rapper sent her fans into a frenzy when she seemed to confirm the pregnancy in a recent question-and-answer session on Twitter to promote her remix of Doja CatThe single "Say So".

"Can you post a picture of belly, Queen?" one of his faithful devotees asked, to which the woman replied, "Yes, in a couple of months. The world is not ready yet."

He did not elaborate, but claimed in another post that he craved red meat and salad with additional jalapeños.

When another fan asked her if she was going to the bathroom a lot, she replied, "Lmao. Don't vomit. But nausea and urinate nonstop. Omg, what do you think this means guys? Lmaooooooooooo."

He also addressed the controversy surrounding his lyrics, "I used to be bi now I'm just straight." She wrote: "I was saying it in a sarcastic way. Like saying I'm delivering. Rolling on the floor laughing, but damn, I'm Strickly Dickly now, though."

Earlier this year, during a trip to Trinidad, Nicki Minaj was also hit by pregnancy rumors when her husband Kenneth Petty He kept rubbing his stomach in a video. She, however, quickly brought down the baby talk, "You all swear that my mother Chile [frowning]. I'm pregnant with so many ideas for this album. It will be for the best."

If Nicki is really pregnant, she will be her first child. Meanwhile, Kenneth already has children from a previous relationship. When the couple went public with their relationship, their little mom claimed that Kenneth left her for the rapper.

Success creator "Anaconda" and Kenneth are childhood friends. She started dating him in 2018. She announced her marriage in October 2019 after a year of dating. She was previously linked to a hip-hop star meek mill and "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"member Safaree Samuels.