Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards hit 2.4 million viewers on L + 3 – Up News Info

Nickelodeon's Kids & # 39; Choice Awards garnered solid ratings during its first weekend, reaching 2.4 million viewers on Live + 3 in five streams via Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., TeenNick, and Nicktoons.

On Nickelodeon, the broadcast posted double-digit gains year-over-year, a + 25% increase with Kids 6-11 (2.0 / 249K) and + 21% with Kids 2-11 (1.7 / 340K) and attracted 850K total viewers. , up to + 30%. The broadcast also recorded double-digit increases over the past 4 weeks, an increase of + 11% with Children 6-11, + 13% with Children 2-11, and + 39% with total viewers.

The 2020 Kids Choice Awards was also the number one most social broadcast on television on Saturday, May 2.

For the first time, Nickelodeon (1.3 / 269K) and Nick Jr. (1.0 / 173K) were the top two television networks for the month of April, with Kids 2-11, followed by Disney Jr., Disney Channel, and Cartoon Network, according to Nielsen

Big winners at Saturday's awards, presented by Victoria Justice, including Avengers Endgame for the favorite movie; Strange things for your favorite family television show, Henry Danger for the children's favorite television show and Dwayne Johnson for the favorite movie actor. Ariana Grande won the Favorite Female Artist category and Shawn Mendes took the honor of Favorite Male Artist.

Since March 16 (when coronavirus-related production shutdowns and housewife orders began), Nickelodeon's portfolio (Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, and TeenNick) has posted double-digit gains with Kids 6 -11, an increase of + 29% versus four previous weeks and + 10% year-over-year. Over the past month, Nickelodeon has posted double-digit gains, a + 33% increase with Kids 6-11 (1.2 / 148,000) compared to the previous four weeks and a 9% increase year-over-year. Nick's YouTube channels also have double digits.