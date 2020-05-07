Nick Bosa explains how Javon Kinlaw was the & # 39; perfect & # 39; draft pick for the 49ers

Nick Bosa, the 49ers' No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a big reason why San Francisco jumped from a 4-12 team in 2018 to the Super Bowl last season. The end of the second year and the current defensive rookie of the year believes that his team also achieved its best selection in 2020.

Bosa, speaking to local reporters on Wednesday, applauded the move by the 49ers who caught defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 13 overall. Properly, that was the acquired choice of commercial defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Colts.

"He embodies what we do as a D-line, just because of the way the race plays, he's just a beast," Bosa said, briefly looking at what Kinlaw did in South Carolina. "He plays the race the way we play. He gets up really fast and he's just a giant human, perfect to replace Buckner, and I'm really excited. He looks like a nice guy, and I've been talking to a little bit, so I can't wait." .

Bosa had 9 sacks as a rookie, second on the team behind Arik Armstead and his 10. Buckner, after a 12-sack Pro Bowl campaign in 2018, was third with 7.5. Buckner moved ahead of his pending 2021 NFL free agency because San Francisco, after giving Armstead a five-year, $ 85 million contract, couldn't afford to sign him long-term the way Indianapolis could. do it quickly.

Consider this surprising forecast from the 49ers and general manager John Lynch. Most organizations that fell short in the Super Bowl would not aggressively move a key member of a strong front four so vital to the team's success.

Kinlaw was projected to go between No. 10 and No. 16 overall as the second interior defensive prospect in the class behind Auburn's Derrick Brown, whom the Panthers took at No. 7 overall. The 49ers finished right in the middle of that range for Kinlaw and found Buckner's ideal trading partner in the Colts, hungry for defense and cap-rich.

Seeing what Kinlaw did for the Gamecocks under Will Muschamp, it was pretty evident that there was a lot of Buckner style to him. Kinlaw (6-5, 324 pounds) is shorter but bulkier than Buckner (6-7, 295 pounds). Buckner had 19.5 sacks in his last 32 games with the 49ers. Kinlaw recorded 15 in his last 22 games in South Carolina. Kinlaw also stands out with his wingspan, explosiveness, and energy.

With Bosa, Armstead and Dee Ford returning at the end, there was no way for the 49ers to trust Solomon Thomas, the most disappointing of their first-round defensive lineman, to replace Buckner in the starting lineup alongside running back D.J. Jones San Francisco confirmed that sentiment after the draft by rejecting Thomas' fifth-year option for next season.

Would the 49ers have been so comfortable with Buckner if a player from Kinlaw's skill set wasn't available in the draft to make an immediate impact on the inside pass? You will never know. Although Bosa admitted that it was difficult to see a teammate as beloved as Buckner, there is no doubt that he and the rest of the 49ers have full confidence in Kinlaw to continue where Buckner stayed. They should, without physical evidence to believe otherwise.