Nick Antosca to write and EP Jan Broberg's story in the works at UCP – Up News Info

In a competitive situation, UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, and Nick Antosca (The Law, Channel Zero) They have earned the rights to the Jan Broberg story of a true crime more bizarre than fiction, for development as a limited series.

The untitled project Jan Broberg follows the strange true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped several times over a period by a charismatic and obsessed "friend" of the family. Dedicated to their faith, family and community, the Brobergs were unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, tear them apart, and turn their daughter against them. The series is the story of how their lives were permanently altered and how they survived.

Antosca, under its Eat the Cat production label, will write and produce through its general agreement with UCP. Jan Broberg and her mother, Mary Ann Broberg, will be the producers. Eat the Cat's Alex Hedlund will be co-executive producer. Skye Borgman of Top Knot Films will serve as a consulting producer.

Mary Ann Broberg wrote her experience in her memoirs Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story. The story was also the basis for the 2017 Netflix documentary, Kidnapped in plain sight.

Antosca The act, now broadcast on Hulu, earned his stars nominations like Patricia Arquette and Joey King at last year's top television awards, and Emmy and Golden Globe win for Arquette. The series, co-written by Michelle Dean, author of the Buzzfeed article that inspired the series, tells the story of Gypsy Blanchard (King), who is trying to escape her toxic relationship with her mother (Arquette), a quest for independence. which ultimately leads to murder.

Antosca also created anthology series Channel zero for Syfy Currently serving as co-showrunner on New cherry flavor with Lenore Zion (Zero channel) for Netflix. It will also produce the next Chucky TV series for Syfy with the original creator of the franchise Don Mancini (Child's play) and producer David Kirschner.



Channel Zero, new cherry flavor and Chucky they are all from UCP.

Antosca is represented by Ginsburg Daniels LLP.