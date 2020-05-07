NFL Week 1 Odds: Advance Point Spreads, Betting Lines Established With 2020 Calendar Launch

The NFL is trying to project a business attitude as usual during the coronavirus outbreak by primarily complying with its off-season schedule. The launch of the 2020 schedule was delayed a few weeks, but free agency and the draft were released on time.

Now there is another attempt at normalcy: the launch of the Week 1 betting lines and point spreads in Las Vegas.

The Superbook at the Westgate complex printed cards listing each of the 16 games in Week 1 (yes, that includes the Raiders game). For those who like to be "entertained,quot; with these numbers, here is a quick review. First, the card itself:

The biggest broadcast of the week is in the opening game. The heads of the Super Bowl champion are favored by 10 1/2 points over the Texans, who have had a strange offseason, to say the least. The Ravens (against the Browns), the Colts (in the Jaguars) and the 49ers (against the Cardinals) are also big favorites.

The games on Sunday and Monday in primetime should draw the attention of bettors: all three road teams are favored.

Las Vegas sportsbooks and casinos remain closed due to COVID-19, but Westgate reopened its betting app Thursday with the published schedule (by Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times) There is no guarantee that these games will be played (although the fine print on the card gives them until August 1, 2021, but the NFL population may feel a bit more normal thanks to the point differentials assigned to them.