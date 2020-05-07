NFL star Earl Thomas' wife Nina Thomas breaks the silence after & # 39; wrongly arrested & # 39; per assault

Instagram

Nina was previously arrested after she allegedly kept the Baltimore Ravens safe at gunpoint when she confronted him for his infidelity at an Airbnb rental in Austin, Texas, in April.

Earl Thomas'Wife Nina Thomas breaks her silence after she was allegedly arrested for holding Earl at gunpoint. She turned to her Instagram account to share a press release, alleging that she was "wrongfully arrested", before quickly removing her. However, she was not fast enough, as some people had captured her.

In the press release, Nina's attorney, Jonathan Goins, said Nina "was wrongfully arrested on the night of April 13, 2020, on the charge of robbing a room with the intent to commit an aggravated assault with a weapon Deadly: Family Violence. We have already gathered information that controls all allegations made on the night in question. We have begun working with the Travis County District Attorney's Office to ensure that these charges are not upheld and the name is erased original from Mrs. Thomas. "

They were also said to be seeking "justice and redress for Nina Thomas, as well as comfort to her reputation where the Austin Police Department tarnished her by not using effective crisis management communication skills and tactics. Instead, they mistreated Nina for mistake "investigate the matter, and the Austin police treated her as a criminal from the moment they arrived on the scene."

"These allegations have left Nina distressed but not broken," added Groins. "I represent you today because I admire your efforts and seek to be a voice for those falsely accused and criminally abused."

Captioning the press release, Nina wrote: "Things happen … I'm just asking for prayers and privacy right now."

Previous reports suggested that Nina kept the Baltimore Ravens safe at gunpoint when she confronted him for his infidelity at an Airbnb rental in Austin, Texas. Court documents detailed that Earl left his family's home after an argument with Nina about his alcohol use. She, along with two friends, later found him naked in bed with other women, leading her to pull 9mm Berreta from Earl to "scare him."

Putting the gun to Earl's head, Nina claimed that she "pulled out the magazine" and thought that "she couldn't shoot." However, the police noted that Nina "did not know that the weapon had a bullet in the camera." According to police, video of the incident showed "Nina's finger was on the trigger and security is disabled."

Police further detailed that when the police arrived at the scene, Nina was seen wielding a knife while chasing Earl, shirtless, who had a pistol in his hand, around a vehicle. Nina and her friends were later arrested. She, in particular, was hired for robbery of a residence with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later released from custody.