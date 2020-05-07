NFL star Earl Thomas on the arrest of his wife after arresting him at gunpoint: things like this happen

Instagram

In the wake of Nina Thomas's reservation for the robbery of a residence with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, her lawyer says she hopes to clear her name in court.

Up News Info –

Earl Thomas and his wife, Nina, are in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. On Wednesday night, May 6, it emerged that Nina had been arrested in mid-April after an altercation that allegedly saw her at gunpoint from the Baltimore Ravens when she confronted him for his infidelity.

The Earl-Nina incident took place at an Airbnb rental in Austin, Texas in the early hours of April 13, TMZ reported. Court documents detailed that Earl left his family's home after an argument with Nina about his alcohol use. She, along with two friends, later found him naked in bed with other women, leading her to pull 9mm Berreta from Earl to "scare him."

Putting the gun to Earl's head, Nina claimed that she had "taken out the magazine" and thought that "she couldn't shoot." However, the police noted that Nina "did not know that the weapon had a bullet in the camera." According to police, video of the incident showed "Nina's finger was on the trigger and security is disabled."

%MINIFYHTMLe23702f57e07702a6ced0d45193a5b1c14%

Police further detailed that when the police arrived at the scene, Nina was seen wielding a knife while chasing Earl, shirtless, who had a pistol in his hand, around a vehicle. Nina and her friends were later arrested. She, in particular, was hired for robbery of a residence with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later released from custody.

Before TMZ released the reveal, Earl turned to Instagram to address his April altercation with Nina. "My agent hit me and said that tomorrow I will be at TMZ because of an altercation that happened with me and with Nina," he said in a recorded video. "I just wanted to get ahead of myself."

"It really is nobody's business. It bothers me that he has come out, but it is the world we live in today," the 31-year-old continued as he shared his thoughts. "But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers. Things like this happen. We try to live the best life possible. Sometimes it doesn't go as planned."

<br />

Nina, meanwhile, remained silent. On his behalf, his attorney Jonathan Goins insisted that TMZ clarify his name to him in court. "I am here to testify that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear his good name," he said.