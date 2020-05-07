NFL Schedule Leaks: Vikings said to face Saints on Christmas Day (which is a Friday) – Up News Info

– Minnesota Vikings fans will know the official team schedule and the entire NFL on Thursday night, but there have been a few leaks that give an idea of ​​how long the season can last.

One thing is for sure: there will be no international games this year. The NFL decided to make that move due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Viking will reportedly face the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Day in the Superdome. It should be noted that Christmas Day arrives on a Friday this year.

Other games that have allegedly been leaked including the Vikings:

– Week 10: Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football

– Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions, location to be determined

With the Bears and Packers playing in Week 12, that also means the Lions will host one of these six teams on Thanksgiving: Vikings, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, or Redskins.

Follow all the latest programming news on Up News Info Sports. The official schedule will be released at 7 p.m.