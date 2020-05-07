NFL pandemic contingency plan could cause both TV events to head to the same end zone on February 28, or NO, Up News Info

The NFL is expected to release the official schedule for the soccer season imminently with a plan for its grand finale at the Super Bowl on February 7, 2021, which will air on CBS this year. As usual. Course we know all about "plans" in the era of the Coronavirus pandemic, and as event after event it has had to be adjusted, postponed, or canceled, including none other than the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo (now moved to summer, 2021) on " plans "are becoming like a house built on sand. No one knows exactly how all of this will unfold, even in many parts of the world and the US. USA They take small steps to gradually reopen. Last week it was said that the NFL has a contingency "plan" based on various models, even one that has the actual season that starts six weeks later than normal on October 15, still Playing a complete list of 16 games that would end not with a Super Bowl on February 7, but rather one on Sunday, February 28. This possibility, which depends on numerous factors based on when the league is comfortable with games during this pandemic, has been reported by many sports NBC outlets to Sports Illustrated after the Sports Business Journal leaked it in late April. So why is the Up News Info Awards columnist suddenly so concerned about soccer schedules?

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards will take place, you guessed it, on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Arrrrgh! Can the National Football League make a final run around the Oscars and land on a date that the Academy has already set itself? In the strangest of all circumstances, can the largely female appeal (according to advertisers) the Oscar show go directly against the holy grail of television events, the largely male appeal (but really all in United States if you look at the ratings) Super Bowl? I'll make a big bet and say, uh, No.

ABC, which spends a lot to broadcast the Oscars, would never allow it. Given that I doubt the muscular NFL isn't really concerned about receiving a hit for the Super Bowl, an event so big that some would like to declare a national holiday for the next day only to have the country rebound from the excitement, what a fool would try to program against it, and you can bet it will be up to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to blink and find a new date for Oscar. Of course, if Covid 19 were to send the Super Bowl to February 28 in this version of events, the Academy would have to know in a timely manner how the logistics involved with the Dolby Theater venue and many other things need to be resolved by doing the heavy lifting. to move the Oscars And where? Earlier this threatened season it would seem out of place where it will now take more time than ever to see the latest fall movie releases. That means going back to March, maybe even April? There is a high priority for this, and with everything that is happening, even when we are talking about an event that is not even scheduled for 10 months from now, moving later could be an advantage since we don't even know what this pandemic is. the affected season will even look realistic. We don't even know what these contenders will look like in an environment where social estrangement is the name of the game, and availability in the theater is a constant question mark.

An Academy spokesman confirmed to Up News Info earlier today that they are aware of the date the Super Bowl was passed on February 28, but did not make any official comment except to refer me to the last lines of his press release on 28 February. April announcing changes in eligibility and categories for the 93rd Oscar: "Due to the changing landscape surrounding the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, all rules and eligibility issues for the 93rd Academy Awards are subject to change based on national guidelines, mandatory state government orders, and best practices determined by The academy. Additional adjustments to Academy rules, eligibility requirements, and scheduling may be required. As previously announced, the 93rd Oscars television broadcast is scheduled to air on Sunday, February 28, 2021 on ABC. Any updated information about the program will be shared later. "

In fact, AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson seemed to indicate flexibility when I specifically asked her, and President David Rubin, if the Academy was definitely sticking to the February 28 scheduled date in light of all that was going on. happening. "We are in week 7 of the global pandemic and we are seeing everything that lies ahead, but that Oscar show is 10 months away from us now, and we cannot predict what will happen between now and February 28." he said clearly leaving the leeway on the date, and this was before Reports of the Super Bowl plans were spreading widely in the sports community.

Sources tell me that the Academy knows the entire schedule well and will evaluate things as needed and make many decisions. In other words, there are many moving parts at stake, and the Academy, once one of the more rigid institutions is learning to swing, just as they did when they moved the planned date from February 23 to 92 to February 9 of this year. , partly in hopes of improving ratings (this year's show has attracted Oscar's smallest television audience so far). And also in other words nothing it's set in stone, and that means Oscars, Super Bowls. Olympics, Cannes festivals, whatever. Everybody you have to be flexible and learn to play together in this ever-changing litter box. That includes you also Roger Goodell, who recently told Good Morning America: “One thing I learned about what we are going through as a country is that you can't say a week from now, much less three months from now, so our work is to be ready. Obviously we will be ready to make alternatives, ”said the NFL guru.

In terms of bringing the 93rd Oscars show to a later date, the broadcast didn't even move into Super Bowl territory in February until it changed a month earlier, starting with the 76 awards until February 29, 2004. since its ending March dates have been consistently held since the 61st annual awards ceremony in 1989. This year the Super Bowl fell on February 2, just a week before Oscar and the closest were found. The Oscars considered the Winter Olympics every four years by airing the first week of March every four years. The 60th Oscar show was the last to date that took place in April (the 11th) in 1988. The last, at least in the televised era that began in 1953, that the Oscars have taken place was for the 38th Awards in 1966 on April 18, which was also the first time the show was in color.

Super Bowl or not, Oscar could, and I emphasize could, eventually have to be watching a movement regardless of none footballing concerns and depending on events that are largely beyond your control. As Dawn Hudson pointed out, who can predict when it will happen between now and February 28? I could even add who can predict what will happen in February 28 to that too. To be continue.