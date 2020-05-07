NFL Offensive Player of the Year 2020 Odds: Is Joe Burrow Worth Betting On?

The Cincinnati Bengals have had only one player who has won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in their long history. Second-round pick Carl Pickens accomplished the feat in 1992, but none of the numerous top-five picks in this franchise have been able to follow up on that victory. We have seen Ki-Jana Carter, Akili Smith, Peter Warrick, Carson Palmer and even A.J. Green falls short, but bettors are optimistic about the prospects for this year's No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Burrow is a great favorite to be called OROY, but is it worth betting on Burrow with these odds?

Odds of Winning the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

(Odds via SportsInsider.com)

Joe Burrow +250

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +500

Jonathan Taylor +900

Tua Tagovailoa +1000

Cam Akers +1200

D’Andre Swift +1200

CeeDee Lamb +1400

J.K. Dobbins +1600

Jerry Jeudy +1600

Justin Herbert +1600

Henry Ruggs III +1800

Ke’Shawn Vaughn +2000

Denzel Mims +2200

Chase Claypool +2800

Jalen Reagor +2800

Justin Jefferson +2800

Brandon Aiyuk +3300

Tee Higgins +3300

Zack Moss +3300

Michael Pittman Jr. +4000

All other rookies at +5000 or more

Burrow comes from the most impressive season for a quarterback in the history of college football. Not much was expected of Burrow after a lackluster youth campaign, but Joe Brady's offensive scheme led the LSU offensive to break school records in 2019. Edwards-Helaire, Jefferson and Ja & # 39; Marr Chase gave Burrow three amazing weapons to use on the Tigers. offensive scheme, and took full advantage to lead the Bayou Bengals to the national championship.

However, it is advisable not to buy from the Burrow hype. He was seen as a mid-round pick at the end of the 2018 college football season, and Brady deserves a lot of credit for his review of the LSU offense. Zac Taylor could be the most exaggerated head coach in the NFL, and Cincinnati doesn't have much talent on the list.

The odds of Edwards-Helaire winning the offensive Rookie of the Year have greatly decreased over the past week. Burrow University teammate was 10-1 to be named GOLD when these odds were first released shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, but bettors have taken the opportunity to bet on Edwards-Helaire . He has the potential to become Kansas City's No. 1 running in Week 1, and the rookie could post incredible numbers on the Chiefs' offense. Edwards-Helaire showed a lot of ability off the field during his time in Baton Rouge, and that should give him plenty of opportunities to catch passes in Patrick Mahomes' space.

Indianapolis sought to address his running back issues by taking Taylor in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he will be in one of the best situations for a rookie. His offensive line is one of the best in the league, and he will have an experienced quarterback at the helm at Philip Rivers. However, there are three great reasons to avoid Taylor at this price. First, he has a clumsiness problem, and that generally doesn't go away in the NFL. In addition, he was a high-use runner in Wisconsin with 926 carries in three years, and his career style makes injury concerns a real concern. Lastly, he was not a great receiver of passes off the field, so he will need time to adjust to the next level.

Tagovailoa is the most intriguing newbie in this class. He was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2018 and 2019 before the last month of the regular season, and he's the best quarterback Nick Saban has had by leaps and bounds. Tagovailoa showed many promises during his time at Tuscaloosa, but two major injuries have led many to doubt whether he can stay healthy at the next level. Some speculate that he may be out for the entire 2020 season, but if he is licensed to play, the Dolphins can also see what they have with Tagovailoa. This is a decent price to take a flyer on the old Alabama signal call.

There has been a significant move in the Akers' betting odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Akers was 25-1 last week, but keen punters jumped on that line, as he believes to be the return feature with the Rams. You can argue that Akers was the most impressive runner in college football in 2018 and 2019 given the porous offensive line he was running, and he was always among the nation's leaders in yards after contact. However, the value is largely outside of Akers at this price.

If you are looking for a midfielder, Moss is a decent 33-1 bet to win OROY. Moss was a star in Utah, and will immediately challenge Devin Singletary as Buffalo's best running back. Sean McDermott loves to run the ball, so Moss will see his fair share of action in 2020.