NFL establishes plan to have teams ready to open facilities by May 15

The NFL has established a plan for the 32 teams to have their facilities ready to reopen by Friday, May 15.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams Wednesday informing them of the protocols in place to have their complexes ready to open. He said he will then advise them when they can formally allow staff entry.

"The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and gradual reopening," Goodell said in the memo.

The first phase allows 50 percent of non-player staff to enter the facility, as well as players who continue the rehabilitation and therapy that began before the facility was ordered to close in late March.

"While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices," Goodell wrote, "they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with state and local public health requirements."

The second phase, in which Goodell wrote, is actively working, involves increasing the number of staff and players. He said he hopes to have those procedures soon.