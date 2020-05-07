NFL earl Thomas addresses drama with wife after allegedly cheating

NFL player Earl Thomas He is speaking after his family drama has made the news.
Earlier this week, TMZ obtained court documents detailing an alleged altercation between the Baltimore Ravens player and his wife. Nina Thomas.
According to the documents obtained by the media, the police say that Nina discovered that her husband was with another woman through her Snapchat account. The documents indicate that Nina and two of her friends went to confront Earl on her Airbnb. Once there, Nina allegedly took her husband's pistol with the intention of "scaring him,quot;.
TMZ reports through court documents that Nina put the gun to Earl's head "less than a foot away."
ME! The news can confirm that Nina was arrested on April 13 on the charge of robbing a room with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: family violence. Nina denies the allegations.
"These allegations have left Nina distressed but not broken. I represent her today because I admire her efforts and seek to be a voice for the falsely accused and the criminally mistreated," her lawyer said in a statement. "As your attorney, I am here to testify that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear his good name."
Earl has also spoken out about the allegations on an Instagram that has since been removed.
"Then my agent hit me and said that tomorrow I will be at TMZ because of an altercation that happened with me and Nina," Earl said in the video according to CBS Sports. "I just wanted to get ahead of myself. It really is nobody's business. It bothers me that he's out, but it's the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in all your prayers." "
The athlete added: "Things like this happen brother. We try to live the best life possible. Sometimes it doesn't go as planned. Just pray for us while we go through this. We've been talking. I've been seeing my children. So keep us in your prayers. "
The couple has been married since April 2016 when they said "Yes, I do,quot; at an extravagant wedding. They have three children together.
In a statement obtained by The athletic On Thursday morning, Earl's football team, the Baltimore Ravens, said: "We realized the situation when we read it and we saw it in the reports last night and early this morning."
ME! The news has reached Earl's representative for comment.
