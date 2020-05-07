NFL earl Thomas addresses drama with wife after allegedly cheating

NFL player Earl Thomas He is speaking after his family drama has made the news.

Earlier this week, TMZ obtained court documents detailing an alleged altercation between the Baltimore Ravens player and his wife. Nina Thomas.

According to the documents obtained by the media, the police say that Nina discovered that her husband was with another woman through her Snapchat account. The documents indicate that Nina and two of her friends went to confront Earl on her Airbnb. Once there, Nina allegedly took her husband's pistol with the intention of "scaring him,quot;.

TMZ reports through court documents that Nina put the gun to Earl's head "less than a foot away."

ME! The news can confirm that Nina was arrested on April 13 on the charge of robbing a room with the intention of committing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: family violence. Nina denies the allegations.

"These allegations have left Nina distressed but not broken. I represent her today because I admire her efforts and seek to be a voice for the falsely accused and the criminally mistreated," her lawyer said in a statement. "As your attorney, I am here to testify that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear his good name."