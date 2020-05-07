NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Redskins' Chase Young leads the pack

If you're going to bet on the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, look no further than the top 40 draft picks. The last player selected out of the Top 40 to be named DROY was Erik McMillan in 1988, and all but three of the defenders awarded this honor since that time they were selected in the first round. That's part of the reason why Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons, Kenneth Murray, and Patrick Queen are seen as the top contenders for this year's award.

The other reason these four players are considered the favorites to be named DROY is because it is rare to see defenders win this award. While Marcus Peters and Marshon Lattimore have won the award in the past five years, the last defensive defender to be named DROY before those two was Charles Woodson in 1998.

Odds of Winning the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Chase Young +500

Isaiah Simmons +1000

Kenneth Murray +1400

Patrick Queen +1400

A.J. Epenesa +2000

Akeem Davis-Gaither +2500

Ashtyn Davis +2500

C.J. Henderson +2500

Curtis Weaver +2500

Derrick Brown +2500

Grant Delpit +2500

Javon Kinlaw +2500

Jeff Okudah +2500

Jordan Elliot +2500

Julian Okwara +2500

Kristian Fulton +2500

Trevon Diggs +2500

Troy Dye +2500

Willie Gay Jr. +2500

Jaylon Johnson +2800

K’Lavon Chaisson +2800

Marlon Davidson +2800

Zack Baun +2800

All other rookies at +3300 or more

Young, a defensive end, has drawn comparisons to Julius Peppers and Jadeveon Clowney with his strange talent, and is the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year for the NFL futures odds. Young was amazing during his time in the state of Ohio. Despite missing three games last season, he set the school's single-season sack record, and stood out when it mattered most. He was unblockable against Penn State and Wisconsin, and his ability to get to the quarterback and stop the race was the best in this year's class. Young was rated the best prospect in the NFL Draft by most analysts, and was only No. 2 because of the importance of getting a quarterback. (QB Joe Burrow went No. 1 to the Bengals.)

It will be interesting to see how Vance Joseph uses Simmons in Arizona. Simmons was a type of Swiss Army knife player at Clemson. His incredible athleticism led Simmons to be used as a linebacker, defensive lineman, safety lineman, and even cornerback, since there are no players of his size (6-4, 238) found with a speed of 4.39 in the 40-yard run. While Joseph has stated that Simmons is unlikely to play defense, they will likely use it in multiple places in the top seven, giving him a chance to stand out. It's worth a 10-1 try to win DROY.

The Chargers were elated to get Murray with their second pick in the first round, and the linebacker will be placed in the center of a star-studded defense. Los Angeles already has Derwin James and Joey Bosa to keep the quarterbacks awake at night, so Murray will have plenty of opportunities to succeed. However, while the 14-1 odds are good for a talented player like Murray, there is a question of how he will fare at the next level given the conference he participated in. The big 12 defenders have not been acquitted well in the NFL.

Patrick Queen is the best bet on the board at this price. Queen is 14-1 to win DROY, and those are highly palatable odds for the former LSU linebacker. Queen is seen as a Day 1 starter with the Ravens, and this defense is designed to channel everything in between. That will give Queen a chance to rack up a ton of tackles, and tackles are often the most important stat when it comes to voting DROY. He will also play multiple primetime games with the Ravens, giving him a chance to make a lasting impression.

The remote chance of seeing at this price is San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Kinlaw excelled in South Carolina, and will be in a fantastic position with the 49ers. He was selected to replace DeForest Buckner on the defensive line, and Kinlaw will not see double teams on a defensive line with Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas and Arik Armstead. Bosa has already called Kinlaw the perfect draft pick for the 49ers.