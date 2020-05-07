NFL 2020 schedule: Monday, Sunday, Thursday night soccer schedules, television channels for primetime games

After a turbulent offseason, to say the least, the 2020 NFL season is finally on the horizon.

On Thursday, the league announced the schedule for next year, and features a series of high-profile showdowns on primetime TV slots. The games that are played on Thursdays, Sundays, and Monday nights are televised nationwide and serve as television dates for soccer fans across the country.

The broadcasts will be broadcast on regular networks once again this season, with Fox and NFL Network leading the games on Thursday night, NBC maintaining its traditional slot game on Sunday night and ESPN broadcasting the clashes on Monday night.

the Patriots, Cowboys, Bosses, Packers, 49ers and Buccaneers They appear most frequently in primetime during the 2020 NFL season with five games each.

Below is the full primetime television schedule for the 2020 NFL season, with start times and channels for each game on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night.

PUBLICATION OF THE NFL 2020 PROGRAM:
Strength of schedule classifications | The best "revenge,quot; games

Calendar & # 39; Thursday Night Football & # 39; 2020

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • television channel: Fox, Red NFL
  • Live broadcast: Amazon Prime

Fox will once again host the games on Thursday nights throughout the season with its main streaming crew Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the stand. The games can also be streamed on Amazon Prime with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm on the call.

Week Date Match television channel
2 September, 17th Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Network
3 24th September Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Network
4 4 October 1st New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Fox, NFLN, Prime
5 5 October 8th Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fox, NFLN, Prime
6 6 October 15th Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Fox, NFLN, Prime
7 7 October 22 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Fox, NFLN, Prime
8 October 29th Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Fox, NFLN, Prime
9 9 November 5th San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Fox, NFLN, Prime
10 12th of November Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Fox, NFLN, Prime
eleven November 19th Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox, NFLN, Prime
12 November 26 Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys Fox, NFLN, Prime
14 December 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots Fox, NFLN, Prime
fifteen December 10 Los Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Fox, NFLN, Prime

Calendar & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39; 2020

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • television channel: NBC
  • Live broadcast: NBC Sports

For the fourteenth year in a row, NBC will air one of the most anticipated games of the week every Sunday night. As usual, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be the commentators.

Week 1 September 10 (Thursday) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
September 13th Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 2 September 20 Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
Week 3 September 27th New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 4 4th of October San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5 October 11th Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 6 October 18 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 7 October 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8 November 1st Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
Week 9 November 8th Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 10 November 15 New England Patriots vs. Baltimore crows
Week 11 November 22th Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 12 November 29th Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
Week 13 6th of December Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Week 14 December 13th Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 15 December 20th Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 16 December 27 Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 17 January 3 TBD

Calendar & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; 2020

  • Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET
  • television channel : ESPN
  • Live broadcast : ESPN application

ESPN is entering its 50th anniversary as the home of Monday Night Football, but there have been a number of changes to the team at the booth throughout its history. There will be a new team in the squad in 2020 after criticism of the performance of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland last year, but ESPN has yet to announce who it will be.

Week 1 (7:15 p.m. ET) September 14 New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1 (10:10 p.m. ET) September 14 Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 2 September 21st Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 3 September 28 Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4 October 5th Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 5 October 12 ° New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6 October 19 Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7 October 26th Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
Week 8 November 2 New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 November 9 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Week 10 Nov. 16 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11 November 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12 November 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13 December 7th San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14 December 14th Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15 December 21 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16 December 28th New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

