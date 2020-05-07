NFL 2020 schedule: Monday, Sunday, Thursday night soccer schedules, television channels for primetime games

After a turbulent offseason, to say the least, the 2020 NFL season is finally on the horizon.

On Thursday, the league announced the schedule for next year, and features a series of high-profile showdowns on primetime TV slots. The games that are played on Thursdays, Sundays, and Monday nights are televised nationwide and serve as television dates for soccer fans across the country.

The broadcasts will be broadcast on regular networks once again this season, with Fox and NFL Network leading the games on Thursday night, NBC maintaining its traditional slot game on Sunday night and ESPN broadcasting the clashes on Monday night.

the Patriots, Cowboys, Bosses, Packers, 49ers and Buccaneers They appear most frequently in primetime during the 2020 NFL season with five games each.

Below is the full primetime television schedule for the 2020 NFL season, with start times and channels for each game on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night.

PUBLICATION OF THE NFL 2020 PROGRAM:

Strength of schedule classifications | The best "revenge,quot; games

Calendar & # 39; Thursday Night Football & # 39; 2020

Start time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET television channel : Fox, Red NFL

: Fox, Red NFL Live broadcast: Amazon Prime

Fox will once again host the games on Thursday nights throughout the season with its main streaming crew Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the stand. The games can also be streamed on Amazon Prime with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm on the call.

Week Date Match television channel 2 September, 17th Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Network 3 24th September Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Network 4 4 October 1st New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Fox, NFLN, Prime 5 5 October 8th Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fox, NFLN, Prime 6 6 October 15th Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Fox, NFLN, Prime 7 7 October 22 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Fox, NFLN, Prime 8 October 29th Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons Fox, NFLN, Prime 9 9 November 5th San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Fox, NFLN, Prime 10 12th of November Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Fox, NFLN, Prime eleven November 19th Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Fox, NFLN, Prime 12 November 26 Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys Fox, NFLN, Prime 14 December 3 Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots Fox, NFLN, Prime fifteen December 10 Los Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Fox, NFLN, Prime

Calendar & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39; 2020

Start time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET television channel : NBC

: NBC Live broadcast: NBC Sports

For the fourteenth year in a row, NBC will air one of the most anticipated games of the week every Sunday night. As usual, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be the commentators.

Week 1 September 10 (Thursday) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans September 13th Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 2 September 20 Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Week 3 September 27th New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Week 4 4th of October San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 5 October 11th Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 6 October 18 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 7 October 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 November 1st Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 9 November 8th Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Week 10 November 15 New England Patriots vs. Baltimore crows Week 11 November 22th Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 November 29th Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 13 6th of December Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Week 14 December 13th Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 December 20th Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 16 December 27 Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 17 January 3 TBD

Calendar & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; 2020

Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET television channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live broadcast : ESPN application

ESPN is entering its 50th anniversary as the home of Monday Night Football, but there have been a number of changes to the team at the booth throughout its history. There will be a new team in the squad in 2020 after criticism of the performance of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland last year, but ESPN has yet to announce who it will be.