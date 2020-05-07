NFL 2020 schedule: Monday, Sunday, Thursday night soccer schedules, television channels for primetime games

After a turbulent offseason, to say the least, the 2020 NFL season is finally on the horizon.
On Thursday, the league announced the schedule for next year, and features a series of high-profile showdowns on primetime TV slots. The games that are played on Thursdays, Sundays, and Monday nights are televised nationwide and serve as television dates for soccer fans across the country.
The broadcasts will be broadcast on regular networks once again this season, with Fox and NFL Network leading the games on Thursday night, NBC maintaining its traditional slot game on Sunday night and ESPN broadcasting the clashes on Monday night.
the Patriots, Cowboys, Bosses, Packers, 49ers and Buccaneers They appear most frequently in primetime during the 2020 NFL season with five games each.
Below is the full primetime television schedule for the 2020 NFL season, with start times and channels for each game on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night.
PUBLICATION OF THE NFL 2020 PROGRAM:
Calendar & # 39; Thursday Night Football & # 39; 2020
- Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- television channel: Fox, Red NFL
- Live broadcast: Amazon Prime
Fox will once again host the games on Thursday nights throughout the season with its main streaming crew Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the stand. The games can also be streamed on Amazon Prime with Andrea Kramer and Hannah Storm on the call.
|Week
|Date
|Match
|television channel
|2
|September, 17th
|Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|NFL Network
|3
|24th September
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins
|NFL Network
|4 4
|October 1st
|New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|5 5
|October 8th
|Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|6 6
|October 15th
|Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|7 7
|October 22
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|8
|October 29th
|Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|9 9
|November 5th
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|10
|12th of November
|Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|eleven
|November 19th
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|12
|November 26
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|14
|December 3
|Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
|fifteen
|December 10
|Los Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Fox, NFLN, Prime
Calendar & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39; 2020
- Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- television channel: NBC
- Live broadcast: NBC Sports
For the fourteenth year in a row, NBC will air one of the most anticipated games of the week every Sunday night. As usual, Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be the commentators.
|Week 1
|September 10 (Thursday)
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
|September 13th
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Week 2
|September 20
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
|Week 3
|September 27th
|New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers
|Week 4
|4th of October
|San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 5
|October 11th
|Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 6
|October 18
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 7
|October 25
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 8
|November 1st
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
|Week 9
|November 8th
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
|Week 10
|November 15
|New England Patriots vs. Baltimore crows
|Week 11
|November 22th
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Week 12
|November 29th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
|Week 13
|6th of December
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
|Week 14
|December 13th
|Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 15
|December 20th
|Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
|Week 16
|December 27
|Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
|Week 17
|January 3
|TBD
Calendar & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; 2020
- Start time : 8:15 p.m. ET
- television channel : ESPN
- Live broadcast : ESPN application
ESPN is entering its 50th anniversary as the home of Monday Night Football, but there have been a number of changes to the team at the booth throughout its history. There will be a new team in the squad in 2020 after criticism of the performance of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland last year, but ESPN has yet to announce who it will be.
|Week 1 (7:15 p.m. ET)
|September 14
|New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 1 (10:10 p.m. ET)
|September 14
|Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans
|Week 2
|September 21st
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
|Week 3
|September 28
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|Week 4
|October 5th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
|Week 5
|October 12 °
|New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|Week 6
|October 19
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
|Week 7
|October 26th
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
|Week 8
|November 2
|New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Week 9
|November 9
|New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
|Week 10
|Nov. 16
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 11
|November 23
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 12
|November 30
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 7th
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
|Week 14
|December 14th
|Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 15
|December 21
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 16
|December 28th
|New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
