Newsom Provides Details on Phase 2 Guidelines for Business Reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom and California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly presented the guidelines for the government's Phase 2 plan to reopen businesses on Thursday, providing more details for business owners. about what it would take to get back to business.

The governor said the discussion of the proposed guidelines initially went through numerous reviews only in the past few days based on input from the state's economic task force.

As previously announced, the guidelines focused on reopening the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors of the economy. The success of the Phase 2 reopening would also shape additional actions, such as the possible reopening of open-air museums and other outdoor businesses.

Dr. Ghaly described some of the details of the guidelines and pointed out some of the changes that retailers, manufacturers, and warehouses would need to follow.

Ghaly said that starting Friday, retailers should start increasing pickups and deliveries while encouraging physical distance. Devices that allow hands-free operation to open doors and other basic functions must be installed.

Manufacturers and warehouses would like to close break rooms to discourage workers from congregating, establishing outdoor rest areas to allow for physical distance.

Disinfectant dispensers and disinfecting materials, such as disinfecting wipes, should be widely available and used as much as necessary. Personal protective equipment should also be used when necessary, both within companies and during deliveries and pick-ups.

Dr. Ghaly emphasized that all industries were advised to do a detailed risk assessment, informing all employees how to limit the spread of the coronavirus, be vigilant for symptoms, and stay home if they are sick.

Ghaly said that businesses that will open later include those with offices that don't work remotely, restaurants with canteens and shopping malls. Those sites will not be able to reopen until the health department can specify guidelines for the operation.

"We know you are eager for that day to go to your favorite restaurant, get your favorite food. Only when we can establish guidelines with specifications on how those restaurants are configured and not have an increase in the spread of COVID-19," said Dr Ghaly.

Ghaly acknowledged that there will be regional differences in the gradual reopening, saying that individual counties can further advance to Stage 2 when they can certify their readiness according to state public health criteria.

“We need to make sure that each county has the ability to understand their data and withdraw from some of these modifications, slow down in some cases, reset those modifications again in other cases based on their data and their own county. situation, "Ghaly said.

Dr. Ghaly also presented some criteria for counties that want to go beyond the guidelines and restrictions outlined by the state. Those regions would need to have epidemiological stability with no more than one case per 10,000 people in the last 14 days and no deaths from COVID-19 in the same period.

They would also need to provide protection to all essential workers to the extent that they could provide sufficient disinfectant supplies and PPE, as well as support employees who become ill or exposed.

The county will also need to have a minimum daily testing capacity of 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents and a containment capacity of at least 15 contact trackers per 100,000 residents and the ability to temporarily house at least 15 percent of the population. current homeless county.

Newsom opened its remarks Thursday by talking about how the state has built record reserves by paying the large "debt wall,quot; that its predecessor, Governor Jerry Brown, had often talked about.

Newsom noted that the state had a $ 6 billion annual budget surplus in January, but now only 90 days later, it faces a massive deficit.

"We are projecting tens of billions of dollars in deficits, all since COVID-19. This is a global pandemic. There is no economy in the world that has not been substantially affected," Newsom said. “When you see those numbers, they should get your attention. And understandably so. But what may not receive as much attention, and I think it deserves your attention equally, we are better positioned to deal with this deficit, then we have deficits from the past. "

The governor said that despite the challenges faced, California could recover, noting how the state overcame deficiencies with huge deficits in 2003 and 2009.

Newsom also spoke about the need for the federal government to provide assistance and leadership for the state and the country at large to overcome the crisis, with lawmakers going beyond partisanship to achieve more for the good of the American people.

"We will need everyone to move together on this. Again, this is not a red state problem, a blue state problem, it is exhausting to say that. It is not a red county problem, a blue county problem, that is exhausting." Newsom explained. "These are human beings who need government in a time of great need and great stress, more than they have ever had in our lives, and we are able to face that moment together."

The governor reminded the state that the start of Phase 2 was not a return to normal and that the future will include attacks and outbursts as officials face this unique crisis.

"We are reimagining the future in real time because we have to invent it in real time to address the magnitude of this crisis," Newsom said. “Just ask our teachers that they are learning at a distance and they can do it almost heroically overnight. Just ask so many of our employers and employers that they have even made additional innovations in terms of the telecommuting they are doing and the other ability to organize their essential and nonessential employee teams differently. "

Eagerly awaiting any return to some form of normalcy, Californians were on the edge of their seats early Thursday morning before Governor Gavin Newsom's long-awaited release of his Phase 2 reopening plans.

Californians will have to wait a little longer to get their hair cut. It will not include close contact businesses such as restaurants and beauty salons.

The guidelines are part of Newsom's four-step plan to reopen the state. Friday will mark the start of Phase 2. The next phase, which could reopen classrooms, gyms, cinemas and church services in person, could be months away. Phase four would end all restrictions and allow large gatherings at concerts and sporting events.

Newsom also noted that there would be some variations from local governments, leading to different openings from one county to another, from one city to another.

In San Francisco, for example, Mayor London Breed has hinted that implementing the reopening of Phase 2 can be a slow process.

"The numbers keep going up, the number of deaths keeps going up, and we haven't come down the curve," Breed said at his briefing on Wednesday, noting that San Francisco has not seen a slowdown significant enough in the COVID-19 benchmarks to the health order to relax a lot.

At a Santa Clara Board of Supervisors meeting, Public Health Officer Sara Cody told officials that the county needs to significantly increase testing and contact tracing before reversing the order to stay home.

"We are, of course, evaluating in our own community what we can and cannot do to ensure we protect our own residents, and also, of course, we are seeking to learn more about the proposal and changes in the state order." Cody said.

Santa Clara has the worst affected region of the San Francisco Bay Area of ​​10 counties. Since the outbreak began, Santa Clara has had 2,268 confirmed cases with 126 deaths, five of which were reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Solano County, health officials have given the green light to local restaurants to reopen with restrictions next week.

Three northern California counties with few confirmed cases of COVID-19 have already allowed the reopening of a variety of businesses.

Tiny Modoc County allowed its only movie theater to open its doors. Yuba and Sutter counties allowed in-store purchases and restarting of gyms and gyms, salons, spas and tattoo parlors, libraries and playgrounds.

But state officials have taken steps to realign renegade counties.

This week, state regulators contacted a handful of companies in Yuba and Sutter counties, warning them to comply with the state order, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sacramento Bee reported.

Agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control asked places to voluntarily shut down internal meals "until it is safe to reopen, to help stop the spread of COVID-19," ABC spokesman John Carr told the bee.

On Wednesday, the Yuba-Sutter Health Officer, Dr. Phuong Luu, issued a public warning to companies to ensure that their employees and customers practice social distancing and wear face covers, as required by local orders.

"It has become clear that several companies are not enacting the protocols required to ensure the safety of the community," Luu wrote.

"I understand that some of their clients may strongly oppose a facial coverage requirement, but the long-term security of our community is at stake," added Luu. "We don't want to take any step back from our gradual introduction efforts."

In Los Angeles, county officials have already outlined a plan that allows some reopens starting Friday, provided safety precautions are taken.

Golfers can return to the links, and trails will be opened with available county employees to remind hikers of the rules for social distancing, said Board of Supervisors chairwoman Kathryn Barger.

Some Los Angeles County retailers may reopen with curbside pickup only, including flower shops and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods, and music. The county, the state's largest with 10 million residents, has accounted for more than half of the more than 2,500 virus deaths in California.

