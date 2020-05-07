News Corp. Exec. President Rupert Murdoch forgoes a $ 2 million bonus for 2020 – Up News Info

Rupert Murdoch, CEO of News Corp. will resign a cash bonus by 2020. The amount of the bonus is a target that is set at $ 2 million a year, but it depends on the company achieving various performance metrics, so may vary. He received a $ 2.2 million bonus for the fiscal year that ended in June 2019.

CEO Robert Thomson will forgo 75% of his annual cash incentive bonus, which is set at a goal of $ 5 million. He received $ 5.5 million last year. Based on $ 5 million, it would be giving $ 3.75 million.

With the impact of COVID-19, “Obviously there will be an impact on executive compensation, and it's worth noting that bonuses are often the largest cash component for our senior executives. Salary reductions will be led by our CEO, Rupert Murdoch, who will voluntarily relinquish his full cash bonus for the current fiscal year, and as CEO will renounce 75% of my annual cash bonus. Collective bond cuts and other cost initiatives will have a positive impact on profitability and our cash position, "Thomson said in a statement announcing News Corp.'s third-quarter fiscal results.

News Corp., parent of The Wall Street Journal, is following the growing trend of media and entertainment executives to forgo some compensation as the coronavirus hits their businesses. Lower-level executives have also often been asked to cut wages,

The Murdoch patriarch also receives a salary as president of Fox Corp. He agreed last month to give up his base salary at Fox from April 22 to September 30. As Up News Info has reported, his base salary at Fox last year was $ 6.5 million.

According to the Forbes real-time billionaire site, "Rupert Murdoch and his family" were worth $ 16.1 billion at yesterday's close.