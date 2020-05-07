Newport Beach reopens for active recreation; No Sunbathing, Meetings Allowed – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Another Orange County beach town is reopening.

Newport Beach officials say its beaches are reopening Wednesday after Sacramento approved a plan to allow "active recreational use,quot; by 5 a.m. at 10 p.m.

The reopening plan is consistent with similar steps taken in the cities of San Clemente and Huntington Beach.

City-approved active recreational use includes walking, running, walking, biking, swimming, surfing, bodysurfing, boogie boarding, kite surfing, paddle boarding, skim boarding, kayaking, and other similar ocean activities such as fishing.

The beaches and ocean will be closed to passive games, loitering, sunbathing, and gathering of people (even if engaged in active recreation) outside of those within your immediate home.

Beach parking lots will remain closed.

Newport Harbor remains open for all normally permitted water activities.

"The city is pleased to reopen our beaches for the physical and mental well-being of our residents," said Mayor Will O’Neill. "While the active recreation model was not the preferred option for the City Council after discussions with our public safety personnel, we are confident that City personnel will manage the beaches effectively under the approved plan."