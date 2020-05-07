New Zealand returns to production paving the way for the restart of & # 39; Avatar & # 39; – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: New Zealand's health and safety production protocols have been endorsed by the national government, we can reveal, which means that production can restart in the country after the coronavirus pandemic stopped it.

Some film and television sessions "are already safely underway," the New Zealand Film Commission confirmed. This paves the way for the country's highest-profile production, James Cameron & # 39; s Avatar aftermath, to restart.

Cameron and producer Jon Landau were filming live-action elements of the big-budget sequels when the pandemic occurred. Since then, they have continued to work on the virtual production of the film in California and with Weta Digital on the visual effects.

Avatar's official Twitter feed posted an image of Cameron on set directing actors in a water tank yesterday. However, the timing and location of the shoot are unclear. We have contacted Disney for more details.

From the set of sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater to capture the performance. Fun fact: That layer of white on the surface of the water is made up of floating balls that prevent the lights from interfering with underwater filming. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF – Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

Production in the Avatar The sequels reportedly started in 2017 with a combined budget of over $ 1BN. Earlier this year, the release dates for each movie were announced: Avatar 2 December 17, 2021; Avatar 3 in December 2023, Avatar 4 in December 2025, and Avatar 5 in December 2027.

According to the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC), each production in the country will now be required to complete a registration with the ScreenSafe portal to assist the Ministry of Health with contact tracking and WorkSafe with monitoring.

The New Zealand display industry safety and health standards and protocols COVID-19 were officially approved by the government agency WorkSafe. Funded by the NZFC, the Standard and Protocols were developed by ScreenSafe, with a team of industry experts. The documents describe guidelines for safe production and can be found at http://www.ScreenSafe.co.nz, while the ScreenSafe COVID-19 Complete Health and Safety Production Toolkit, which will be available soon, will include scenarios, More detailed templates and contacts. .

Executive Director of the New Zealand Film Commission Annabelle Sheehan said: "NZFC's focus and commitment since the industry hiatus has been on the health and safety of everyone working in the New York film industry. Zealand and the continued sustainability of the wider screen sector. We are encouraged and grateful for the hard work and partnership of the guilds that have worked to complete this document so quickly. "

New Zealand has been widely held up as an example to follow during the coronavirus outbreak. The country has registered only 1,139 cases of the disease and 21 deaths. The country's blockade has been gradually eased in recent weeks.

Earlier today we reported on the Czech Republic reopening its doors for production.