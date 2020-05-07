New bill would grant front-line healthcare workers forgive student loans

According to @cnn, a new bill has been proposed for front-line healthcare workers that would forgive student loan debt.

Introduced by New York Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the "Front Line Health Worker Student Loan Forgiveness Act,quot; would consist of a program that forgave obtained federal and private loans "to receive professional and medical training at the hands of workers of health that made significant contributions to Patient Care COVID-19.

This comes after the viral pandemic has put pressure on the healthcare industry.

Maloney also says, "The obligation to ensure that they are released from the debt they incurred to train for this critical job."

The bill has been supported by other Democratic representatives: Marc Veasey of Texas, Yvette D. Clarke of New York, Juan Vargas of California, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and others, according to CNN.

The bill also has the support of national organizations: the American Medical Association, the American College of Emergency Physicians, to name a couple.

"Doctors and medical residents play a critical role on the front line of the national COVID-19 emergency," Matthew Shick, AAMC senior director of Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs, told CNN in a statement Wednesday. "In addition to the regular risks of providing medical care, many physicians are taking on unexpected new roles to address the pandemic, some of them volunteering to travel around the county to assist at hot spots."

