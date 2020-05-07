Netflix novel Harlan Coben Six Years For David Ayer a Script & Direct – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: David Ayer has found his next movie for Netflix. He's ready to write, direct and produce through his Cedar Park poster an adaptation of Harlan Coben's bestseller Six years. Netflix has just acquired the book for Yesterday, who directed Will Smith-Joel protagonist Edgerton Bright for the streamer.

When Louis Leterrier finalizes a deal to direct that sequel, Ayer co-wrote the script and is producing, the filmmaker will be leaning on the 2018 thriller.

The title refers to the number of years that have passed since Jake Fisher saw Natalie, the love of his life, marry another man. Heartbroken, he launches into his career as a university professor, while keeping the promise of leaving her alone as he boils slowly in a construction fury. Her hopes rise when she reads that her husband died. Unable to avoid it, he goes to the funeral and discovers that the deceased man's wife is not the woman he fell in love with. He decides to find her and get the truth.

Yesterday is in post in The tax collector, a gritty indie urban street drama he wrote and directed that stars Shia LaBeouf and puts Ayer back in the territory he covered End of the clock, hard times and Training Day, the last of which he wrote.

Yesterday he also collected separately his deal on eOne for television, after generating Ready for the war and the Stephen Dorff-starrer Deputy.

As for prolific author Coben, he's already in business with Netflix in his thriller Timbers, which is being created as an original Polish television series to be directed by directors Leszek Dawid and Bartosz Konopka and written by Agata Malesińska and Wojtek Miłoszewsk. The six-part series will launch later this year. It is the latest international adaptation of a Coben book for Netflix; the digital platform is redoing The innocent in Spain with Oriol Paulo and The stranger and insurance in the United Kingdom.

