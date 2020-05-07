Netflix and series creators donate $ 1 million to restaurant workers as Streamer renews FYSEE Emmy events and takes digital campaign – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, recognizing that the traditional Emmy campaign is impossible this year, especially when it comes to events it has produced in past seasons, is making major changes to its approach to showcasing its products. The moves include moving almost exclusively to digital, renewing the concept of its FYC events known as FYSEE for everyone to be online; altering your advertising objectives; and in recognition of the elimination of receptions where food and drink flowed for voters, a $ 1 million donation from the network and its key series creators to the Restaurant Employee Aid Fund to support cooks, waiters , catering and dishwasher providers affected by changes in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

The last thing is to ease the blow of losing income for those workers, since taking this campaign season online means that you don't need the kind of receptions that voters are used to mingling with stars and showrunners with open bars and plenty for eat after screenings and question and answer panels.

In past seasons, Netflix, which has challenged HBO for the overall lead in overall Emmy nominations, has turned Raleigh Studios into its own streaming Disneyland species, with big shows for each of its Emmy shows, great spaces for Q&A and special episode screenings, and many bars and food stations. These events attracted hundreds of TV Academy voters and became an important part of the Netflix campaign season tagged FYSEE (a takeoff from the FYC industry common term). Due to the closed haven in the homeworld he is in this season, Netflix is ​​making some modifications to the format.

Next Tuesday, May 12, the new label FYSSE TV.com will be launched. The broadcaster describes it this way: "An innovative new platform showcasing Netflix 2020 Emmy contenders with elevated 360 degree experiences for both voters and guild members. A branch of the experiential space known as FYSEE , (a play for your consideration), the digital initiative is a content hub that celebrates storytellers, artists, and craft artists, and offers exclusive insight into images, dynamic conversations, industry-themed panels, and much more. more. Delivering everything you loved about the FYSEE show, now in the comfort of your home. "

In addition to this new digital innovation to reinvent their live events that have featured performances like Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand, among others, Netflix tells Up News Info that they are also making some major changes to their advertising purchases. by moving from print to digital ads and reducing outdoor visibility, including the numerous ad spaces that Netflix regularly uses in Los Angeles and elsewhere. With so many people not leaving home, driving is significantly reduced as are the impressions generated by those billboards.

Its internal publication, Queue magazine, is also online. Netflix sources tell me that there will still be some legacy print ads and will tune in to announcements for show premieres, but otherwise the change will drift away from print commercial magazines, newspapers and the like. The almost complete exodus from print is due to transmitters' belief that most people in the industry are living their lives online now and that's where the eyeballs go. That certainly makes sense in terms of what Netflix stands for in the digital age anyway. Whether all these changes will become the new normal in a (hopefully) post-Covid-19 era in future campaign seasons remains to be seen, but it is clear that the award seasons, the Oscars or Emmys, they are not going to look and act like they have in the past few years.

As for recognizing what this means for restaurant workers, Netflix Vice President Original Content Cindy Holland tells us: ““ Every Emmy campaign is a collaboration, from showrunners who create TV excellence to cooks, catering and waiters at our FYC events. We are proud to celebrate and support everyone this year. "

The Restaurant Relief Fund is grateful. "We are absolutely delighted that Netflix and its creators donate to the Restaurant Employee Aid Fund," said Rob Gifford, president of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "With your generous support, we can help restaurant and hospitality workers across the country who have been hard hit by this unprecedented economic and health crisis."

Among the shows represented in the donation by Netflix and its creators are The Crown, Ozark, Stranger Things, Hollywood, and Amazing. You can read the statements of their creators / showrunners below:

Peter Morgan, creator / writer / EP, The crown

"More than ever, it is vitally important for us to unite this year in support of the men and women who have so often cared for us, made us feel at home, filled our stomachs, quenched our thirst and, Let's be honest, given us pleasure! I couldn't be happier to participate in this effort to support you in this uncertain time. "

Chris Mundy, EP / showrunner, Ozark

“The idea of ​​community is at the heart of television and cinema, both in our sets and in the idea of ​​sharing stories with the world. It is the same with restaurants, bars, cafes … They are places to be together. They anchor communities. And their workers have supported many of our events over the years. Therefore, I am very happy to be a part of anything that helps keep that spirit together and ultimately helps us all be together again. "

The Duffer Brothers, creators / directors / showrunners, Strange things

“Every year from the first days of filming to the last day of the awards season, the catering and wait services in our industry undertake the Herculean task of providing incredible food to an incredible number of people. We don't know exactly how they handle it, but we do know that our industry would not function without them, and we are delighted to join Netflix in its effort to assist them through this difficult time. "

Ryan Murphy, co-creator / writer / director / EP, Hollywood

“Cooks, caterers, and waiters are the unsung heroes of every award season. There has never been a more urgent need to support them than this year and I am proud to participate. I look forward to the moment when we can celebrate with them again. ”

Susannah Grant, EP and showrunner and Sarah Timberman, EP, Amazing

"We are honored to join Netflix to support the great work of the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund."