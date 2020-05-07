Neiman Marcus files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

NEW YORK (AP) – Neiman Marcus, the 112-year-old luxury department store chain, filed for bankruptcy protection for Chapter 11, the first department store chain to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move, announced Thursday, follows the bankruptcy filing of J.Crew, which became the first major retailer to reorganize during the pandemic. Experts believe there will be more to come, even if there are moves to reopen businesses in parts of the country like Texas and Florida.

"Prior to COVID-19, the Neiman Marcus Group was making solid progress on our journey toward long-term, profitable and sustainable growth," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group in a statement. "However, like most companies today, we are facing an unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put relentless pressure on our business."

The company said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by next fall.

Like other nonessential stores, Neiman Marcus temporarily closed its 43 stores in mid-March. About 10 stores have reopened for curbside pickup, as some states have relaxed closing orders.

As part of the bankruptcy filing, Dallas-based Neiman Marcus says he has raised $ 675 million in financing from creditors to continue operating during the restructuring, keeping more than two-thirds of the company's debt. The bankruptcy filing is a major blow to Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which bought Neiman Marcus in 2013 for $ 6 billion.

The presentation came after the debt-ridden department store had failed to make a payment to a key bondholder as its stores darkened to help contain the spread of the virus.

Over 60% of US retailers USA They have also temporarily closed since March, but department stores were already weakened long before. Americans are no longer interested in doing all their shopping under one roof, rather than picking and choosing items like shoes or tops. When they buy clothes, they turn to T.J. Maxx and online retailers.

"Department stores have been struggling for a long time," said Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, a retail consultancy. "Now, it's a bloodbath. How many will survive is unclear."